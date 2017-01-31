Forza Horizon 2 e ARK Survival Evolved tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Xbox One
Tra i videogiochi in offerta su Xbox One troviamo ARK Survival Evolved, Forza Horizon 2 (versione Standard e Ultimate), Just Dance 2016, Lords of the Fallen e Assassin's Creed Unity.
- ARK Scorched Earth (Game Preview) Add-On 25%
- ARK Survival Evolved (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 50%
- Forza Horizon 2 Standard – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50%
- Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50%
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75%
- HoPiKo Xbox One Game 30%
- Just Dance 2016 Xbox One Game 50%
- Lords of the Fallen Xbox One Game 75%
- Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition Xbox One Game 67%
- Mega Coin Squad Xbox One Game 50%
- Reus Xbox One Game 40%
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 60%
- Baila Latino Xbox One Game 50%
- Color Symphony 2 Xbox One Game 33%
- Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50%
Xbox 360
- Anna – Extended Edition Arcade 75%
- DARK Games On Demand 80%
- DARK – Cult of the Dead Add-On 50%
- Dollar Dash Arcade 75%
- Dollar Dash – Robbers Tool Kit Add-On 50%
- Dollar Dash – Winter Pack Add-On 50%
Meno ricca invece l'offerta su Xbox One, dove tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Anna, DARK e Dollar Dash. Ricordiamo che tutte le offerte indicate sono valide da oggi e fino al 6 febbraio, tranne dove indicato diversamente.