Forza Horizon 2 e ARK Survival Evolved tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

di
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha pubblicato la lista dei Deals with Gold: questa settimana, tra i giochi in offerta troviamo ARK Survival Evolved, Lords of the Fallen, Reus, Mega Coin Squad, Color Symphony 2 e HoPiko. Di seguito, la lista completa.

Xbox One
Tra i videogiochi in offerta su Xbox One troviamo ARK Survival Evolved, Forza Horizon 2 (versione Standard e Ultimate), Just Dance 2016, Lords of the Fallen e Assassin's Creed Unity.

  • ARK Scorched Earth (Game Preview) Add-On 25%
  • ARK Survival Evolved (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 50%
  • Forza Horizon 2 Standard – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50%
  • Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50%
  • Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75%
  • HoPiKo Xbox One Game 30%
  • Just Dance 2016 Xbox One Game 50%
  • Lords of the Fallen Xbox One Game 75%
  • Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition Xbox One Game 67%
  • Mega Coin Squad Xbox One Game 50%
  • Reus Xbox One Game 40%
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 60%
  • Baila Latino Xbox One Game 50%
  • Color Symphony 2 Xbox One Game 33%
  • Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe – 10th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50%

Xbox 360

  • Anna – Extended Edition Arcade 75%
  • DARK Games On Demand 80%
  • DARK – Cult of the Dead Add-On 50%
  • Dollar Dash Arcade 75%
  • Dollar Dash – Robbers Tool Kit Add-On 50%
  • Dollar Dash – Winter Pack Add-On 50%

Meno ricca invece l'offerta su Xbox One, dove tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Anna, DARK e Dollar Dash. Ricordiamo che tutte le offerte indicate sono valide da oggi e fino al 6 febbraio, tranne dove indicato diversamente.

