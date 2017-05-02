  1. HOME Videogiochi
  Forza Horizon 3, WWE 2K17 e Resident Evil 7 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Forza Horizon 3, WWE 2K17 e Resident Evil 7 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

di
Tornano i Deals with Gold, le offerte della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i giochi in promozione fino al prossimo 8 maggio troviamo WWE 2K17, Forza Horizon 3, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition, Dead Rising 2 e DmC Devil May Cry.

Sconti Xbox One (Abbonati Gold)

  • Prototype Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Eventide: Slavic Fable Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75% DWG
  • Prototype 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Shred It! Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • The Witness Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • WWE 2K17 Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG
  • WWE 2K17 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Zenith Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle Xbox One Game 45% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Kona Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Offerte Xbox One (Utenti Silver)

  • Dead Rising Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Dead Rising 2 Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Teslagrad Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Game + Movie Deal – Standard Edition
  • Xbox One Game 33% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Dead Rising 2 Off the Record Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 4 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Game + Movie Deal – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 33% Pub Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Star Wars Pinball Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Strider Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Ultimate Marvel VS Cacpcom 3 Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight

Sconti Xbox 360 (Abbonati Gold)

  • Prototype Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • BloodRayne: Betrayal Arcade 67% DWG
  • Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within Add-On 50% DWG
  • Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One Add-On 50% DWG
  • Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels Add-On 50% DWG
  • Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack Add-On 50% DWG
  • Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic of Heroes Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Hoth Mission Pack Add-On 77% DWG
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Jedi Temple Mission Pack Add-On 77% DWG
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Tatooine Mission Pack Add-On 77% DWG
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack Arcade 67% DWG
  • The Bridge Arcade 67% DWG
  • WWE 2K17 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Double Dragon Neon Arcade 67% DWG
  • Greg Hastings Paintball 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • LEGO Star Wars III The Clone Wars Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine Arcade 67% DWG
  • Prototype 2 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Slender The Arrival Arcade 67% DWG
  • Star Wars Pinball Add-On 50% DWG
  • Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force Add-On 50% DWG

Xbox 360 Offerte (Abbonati Silver)

  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Games On Demand 75%
  • Age of Booty Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
  • Asura’s Wrath Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 65% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 65% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Operation Racoon City Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition Arcade 75% Pub Sale
  • Street Fighter X Tekken Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
  • Street Fighter X Tekken – Additional Characters Pack (12 Chars) Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Street Fighter X Tekken – SF Alternate Costume Complete Pack Add-On 61% Pub Sale
  • Street Fighter X Tekken – SF/TK Alternate Costume Complete Pack Add-On 61% Pub Sale
  • Street Fighter X Tekken – SF/TK Swap Costume Complete Pack Add-On 61% Pub Sale
  • Street Fighter X Tekken – TK Alternate Costume Complete Pack Add-On 61% Pub Sale
  • Strider Arcade 75% Pub Sale
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Arcade 75% Pub Sale
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Horror Complete Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Super Complete Alternate Costume Pack Add-On 61%
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Ultra Complete Alternate Costume Pack Add-On 61%
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Vacation Complete Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Wild Complete Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Editon Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Bionic Commando Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
  • Bionic Commando: Rearmed Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
  • Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2 Back Compat 80% Pub Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet 75% Pub Sale
  • Dark Void Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection Arcade 75% Pub Sale
  • Dead Rising Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • Dead Rising 2 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • Dead Rising 2: Case West Back Compat 30% Pub Sale
  • Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Back Compat 30% Pub Sale
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
  • DmC Devil May Cry Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
  • DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • DuckTales Remastered Back Compat 75% Pub Sale
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Arcade 67% Pub Sale
  • Final Fight: Double Impact Back Compat 75% Pub Sale
  • Flock! Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
  • Lost Planet 2 Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
  • Lost Planet 3 Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
  • Lost Planet Lost Colonies Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
  • Puzzle Fighter HD Arcade 67% Pub Sale
  • Remember Me Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
  • Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 60% Pub Sale

Tutti i giochi elencati saranno disponibili in promozione su Xbox Store fino all'8 maggio, alcune offerte sono valide esclusivamente per i membri Xbox LIVE Gold.

