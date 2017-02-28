Forza Motorsport 6, Destiny The Collection e Abzù tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo Destiny The Collection, Abzù, Forza Motorsport 5 Game of the Year Edition, Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle, Worms Battleground e The Technomancer.
- #KILLALLZOMBIES Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- ABZU Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Stranger of Sword City Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- TurnOn Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Destiny – The Collection Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Elite Dangerous: Horizons Extra Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership Add-On 75% DWG
Sconti validi per gli abbonati Silver
Tante offerte anche per gli abbonati Silver, dedicate in particolar modo ai giochi Electronic Arts, tra cui Battlefield 1, FIFA 17, NHL 17, UFC 2, Madden NFL 17 e Unravel.
- Battlefield 1 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 25% Pub Sale
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- Battlefield 4 Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- Firewatch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Hyper Light Drifter Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- INSIDE Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Madden NFL 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
- NASCAR Heat Evolution Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Overcooked Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- Oxenfree Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif Add-On 35% Pub Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- The Flame in the Flood Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Witness Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Titanfall 2 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
- Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle Add-On 25% Pub Sale
- Unravel Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Xbox 360
Da segnalare le offerte relative ai giochi Rockstar Games, tra cui troviamo Bully Scholarship Edition, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto IV e le espansioni Lost and Damned e The Ballad of Gay Tony.
- Alien Breed 2: Assault Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Alien Breed 3: Descent Games On Demand 75% DWG
- GTA IV The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 40% DWG
- GTA IV The Lost & Damned* Add-On 40% DWG
- GTA IV Games On Demand 35% DWG
- Red Dead Redemption Games On Demand 35% DWG
- Worms 2: Armageddon Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Alien Breed Episode 1 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Bully Scholarship Edition Games On Demand 40% DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Games On Demand 70% DWG
Sconti validi anche per gli abbonati Silver
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS SSX: Classic Characters Pack Back Compat 100% Pub Sale
- Madden NFL 17 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
- Skate 3 Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
- SSX Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Vietnam Back Compat 100% Pub Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening Back Compat 100% Pub Sale
Infine, segnaliamo le offerte Silver Xbox 360, anche in questo caso incentrate sui titoli Electronic Arts come NBA Jam On Fire Edition, Skate 3, SSX, Battlefield Bad Company 2 e Dragon Age Origins.