Forza Motorsport 6, Destiny The Collection e Abzù tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store per gli abbonati Gold e Silver: da oggi e fino al 6 marzo sarà possibile approfittare delle numerose offerte su titoli come

Xbox One

Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo Destiny The Collection, Abzù, Forza Motorsport 5 Game of the Year Edition, Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle, Worms Battleground e The Technomancer.

#KILLALLZOMBIES Xbox One Game 50% DWG

ABZU Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Stranger of Sword City Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG

TurnOn Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Destiny – The Collection Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Elite Dangerous: Horizons Extra Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG

Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership Add-On 75% DWG

Sconti validi per gli abbonati Silver

Tante offerte anche per gli abbonati Silver, dedicate in particolar modo ai giochi Electronic Arts, tra cui Battlefield 1, FIFA 17, NHL 17, UFC 2, Madden NFL 17 e Unravel.

Battlefield 1 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 25% Pub Sale

Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

Battlefield 4 Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS NHL 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS NHL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS UFC 2 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

Firewatch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Hyper Light Drifter Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

INSIDE Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight

Madden NFL 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Mirrors Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

NASCAR Heat Evolution Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight

Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight

One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Overcooked Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight

Oxenfree Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale

Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif Add-On 35% Pub Sale

STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale

STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

The Flame in the Flood Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

The Witness Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Titanfall 2 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle Add-On 25% Pub Sale

Unravel Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight

EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

Xbox 360

Da segnalare le offerte relative ai giochi Rockstar Games, tra cui troviamo Bully Scholarship Edition, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto IV e le espansioni Lost and Damned e The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Alien Breed 2: Assault Games On Demand 75% DWG

Alien Breed 3: Descent Games On Demand 75% DWG

GTA IV The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 40% DWG

GTA IV The Lost & Damned* Add-On 40% DWG

GTA IV Games On Demand 35% DWG

Red Dead Redemption Games On Demand 35% DWG

Worms 2: Armageddon Games On Demand 75% DWG

Alien Breed Episode 1 Games On Demand 75% DWG

Bully Scholarship Edition Games On Demand 40% DWG

Forza Horizon 2 Games On Demand 70% DWG

Sconti validi anche per gli abbonati Silver

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Back Compat 50% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale

EA SPORTS SSX: Classic Characters Pack Back Compat 100% Pub Sale

Madden NFL 17 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Back Compat 50% Pub Sale

Skate 3 Back Compat 50% Pub Sale

SSX Back Compat 50% Pub Sale

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Vietnam Back Compat 100% Pub Sale

Dragon Age: Origins Back Compat 50% Pub Sale

Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening Back Compat 100% Pub Sale

Infine, segnaliamo le offerte Silver Xbox 360, anche in questo caso incentrate sui titoli Electronic Arts come NBA Jam On Fire Edition, Skate 3, SSX, Battlefield Bad Company 2 e Dragon Age Origins.