FUT 17: statistiche aggiornate per i calciatori della Premier League

Aggiornamenti Principali
Tra gli atleti più importanti coinvolti nel bilanciamento delle statistiche troviamo Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Harry Kane, Antonio Valencia, Kyle Walker, Marcos Alonso, Roberto Firmino.
- Eden Hazard - AS - Chelsea: 88 → 89
- Alexis Sanchez - CEN - Arsenal: 87 → 88
- Coutinho - AS - Liverpool: 85 → 86
- Diego Costa - CEN - Chelsea: 85 → 86
- Christian Eriksen - COC - Tottenham Hotspur: 84 → 85
- Harry Kane - CEN - Tottenham Hotspur: 84 → 85
- Joël Matip - DC - Liverpool: 82 → 83
- Virgil van Dijk - DC - Southampton: 79 → 82
- Jordan Henderson - CDC - Liverpool: 80 → 82
- Idrissa Gueye - CC - Everton: 76 → 82
- Kasper Schmeichel - POR - Leicester City: 81 → 82
- Antonio Valencia - TD - Manchester United: 80 → 82
- Kyle Walker - TD - Tottenham Hotspur: 81 → 82
- Sadio Mané - AD - Liverpool: 79 → 82
- Danny Rose - TS - Tottenham Hotspur: 80 → 81
- Jermain Defoe - CEN - Sunderland: 80 → 81
- Héctor Bellerín - TD - Arsenal: 79 → 80
- Marcos Alonso - ASA - Chelsea: 77 → 79
- N'Golo Kanté - CC - Chelsea: 81 → 83
- Adam Lallana - CC - Liverpool: 82 → 83
- Ander Herrera - CC - Manchester United: 82 → 83
- Roberto Firmino - CEN - Liverpool: 82 → 83
- Dele Alli - COC - Tottenham Hotspur: 80 → 82
Altri Aggiornamenti
- Alvaro Negredo - CEN - Middlesbrough: 80 → 81
- Wilfried Zaha - ED - Crystal Palace: 79 → 80
- Nordin Amrabat - ED - Watford: 79 → 80
- Heung Min Son - ES - Tottenham Hotspur: 79 → 80
- Nicolas Otamendi - DC - Manchester City: 85 ← 84
- Steve Mandanda - POR - Crystal Palace: 85 ← 84
- Bastian Schweinsteiger - CC - Manchester United: 83 ← 82
- Claudio Bravo - POR - Manchester City: 85 ← 83
- John Terry - DC - Chelsea: 84 ← 82
- Robert Huth - DC - Leicester City: 80 ← 78
- Wes Morgan - DC - Leicester City: 79 ← 77
- Lazar Marković - ED - Hull City: 78 ← 76
- Oumar Niasse - CEN - Hull City: 77 ← 75
- John O'Shea - DC - Sunderland: 76 ← 74
- Stephen Ireland - COC - Stoke City: 76 ← 74
- Evandro Goebel - CC - Hull City: 76 ← 74
- Bakary Sako - ES - Crystal Palace: 75 ← 72
- Gerhard Tremmel - POR - Swansea City: 75 ← 71
- Victor Wanyama - CDC - Tottenham Hotspur: 78 → 79
- Divock Origi - CEN - Liverpool: 78 → 79
- Marcos Alonso Mendoza - ASA - Chelsea: 77 → 79
- Victor Moses - ADA - Chelsea: 77 → 78
- Michail Antonio - ED - West Ham United: 76 → 78
- Tom Heaton - POR - Burnley: 76 → 78
- Troy Deeney - CEN - Watford: 76 → 78
- Marcus Rashford - CEN - Manchester United: 76 → 77
- Robert Snodgrass - ED - Hull City: 75 → 77
- Mohamed Elneny - CDC - Arsenal: 74 → 77
- Kelechi Iheanacho - CEN - Manchester City: 74 → 76
- Jordan Pickford - POR - Sunderland: 73 → 76
- Darren Randolph - POR - West Ham United: 74 → 75
- Matt Phillips - ED - West Bromwich Albion: 74 → 75
- Oriol Romeu Vidal - CDC - Southampton: 74 → 75
- Harry Arter - CC - Bournemouth: 74 → 75
- Viktor Fischer - AS - Middlesbrough: 74 → 75
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - CC - Southampton: 74 → 75
- Danny Simpson - TD - Leicester City: 74 → 75
- Alex Iwobi - ES - Arsenal: 70 → 74
- Harry Winks - CC - Tottenham Hotspur: 64 → 70
- Joel Castro Pereira - POR - Manchester United: 57 → 67
- Tom Davies - CC - Everton: 58 → 64
Tra le altre modifiche troviamo un ribilanciamento di atleti come Harry Winks, Tom Davies, Harry Arter, Matt Philipps, Marcus Rashford, Robert Snodgrass e John O'Shea. Cosa ne pensate delle nuove statistiche degli atleti della Premier League?