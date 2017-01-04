Game Developers Choice Awards: ecco i candidati per l'edizione 2017

Gli organizzatore della diciassettesima edizione annuale dei Game Developers Choice Awards hanno reso pubblica la lista dei giochi in nomination. L’evento si svolgerà mercoledì primo marzo 2017 presso il Moscone Convention Center di San Francisco, durante la Game Developers Conference.

Tim Schafer, fondatore di Double Fine Production, è riconfermato alla conduzione, e potrete vedere la cerimonia presso il canale ufficiale Twitch. Il titolo che ha ricevuto più nomination è Inside, candidato per il miglior audio, miglior design, il premio innovazione, miglior narrativa, miglior visual e gioco dell’anno.

Di seguito vi riportiamo la lista completa dei giochi in lizza nelle rispettive categorie:

Miglio Audio

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)

Thumper (Drool)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Miglior Debutto

Heart Machine (Hyper Light Drifter)

Campo Santo (Firewatch)

ConcernedApe (Stardew Valley)

Drool (Thumper)

Night School Studio (Oxenfree)

Miglior Design

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

The Witness (Thekla)

Inside (Playdead)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Miglior gioco mobile / portatile

Super Mario Run (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Reigns (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Pokémon Sun/Moon (Game Freak / The Pokémon Company)

Premio per l’Innovazione

The Witness (Thekla)

Inside (Playdead)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Miglior Narrativa

The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Oxenfree (Night School Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Miglior Tecnologia

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Miglior Visual

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Miglior Titolo VR

Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games)

Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives (Owlchemy Labs)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Fantastic Contraption (Radial Games / Northway Games)

Gioco dell’Anno

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Durante l’evento saranno inoltre assegnati i premi di Pioniere, Ambasciatore e Lifetime Achievement, e i candidati saranno annunciati a breve. Nella scorsa edizione, a trionfare come Gioco dell’Anno fu l’RPG dei CD PROJEKT RED The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, battendo l’agguerrita concorrenza formata da Fallout 4, Bloodborne, Rocket League e Metal Gear Solid 5 The Phantom Pain.

Cosa ne pensate dei candidati? Quali titoli ne usciranno vincitori secondo voi?