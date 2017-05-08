GameInformer pubblica la classifica dei 100 migliori GDR: Skyrim al primo posto

Di seguito, la classifica completa presenta nel numero di giugno di GameInformer USA, condivisa dal sito WCCFTech.
I 100 migliori GDR di sempre
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Final Fantasy VI
- Chrono Trigger
- Mass Effect 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- World of Warcraft
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Diablo II
- Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn
- Final Fantasy Tactics
- Bloodborne
- Fallout 3
- Planescape: Torment
- Deus Ex
- Pokémon Red & Blue
- Secret of Mana
- Ultima Online
- Final Fantasy VII
- Persona 5
- Diablo
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Everquest
- Final Fantasy IV
- Dark Souls
- Kingdom Hearts II
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Earthbound
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Suikoden II
- Persona 4
- Ultima VII: The Black Gate
- Valkyrie Profile
- Final Fantasy
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Final Fantasy X
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Diablo III
- System Shock 2
- Fallout
- Neverwinter Nights
- Xenosaga: Episode I – Der Wille zur Macht
- Shadowrun
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Fire Emblem: Awakening
- Mass Effect 3
- Demon’s Souls
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Persona 3
- Xenogears
- Pokémon Gold & Silver
- Dragon Quest VIII: The Journey of the Cursed King
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Star Ocean: The Second Story
- Grandia II
- Skies of Arcadia
- Fable II
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Tales of the Unknown, Volume 1: The Bard’s Tale
- Chrono Cross
- Icewind Dale II
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Baldur’s Gate
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Darkest Dungeon
- Mass Effect
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- Path of Exile
- Divinity: Original Sin
- Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
- Undertale
- Jade Empire
- Paper Mario
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Monster Hunter Generations
- Shadow Hearts: Covenant
- Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar
- Radiant Historia
- Wasteland
- Dragon’s Dogma
- Odin Sphere
- Destiny
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Xenoblade Chronicles
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Might of Magic: World of Xeen
- Pool of Radiance
- Vagrant Story
- Radiata Stories
- Tales of Symphonia
- Panzer Dragoon Saga
- Bastion
- Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together
- Pillars of Eternity
- Golden Sun
- The World Ends With You
- Lost Odyssey
- Dark Cloud 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines
- Dragon Quest III
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
La top ten si completa con Mass Effect 2, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, World of Warcraft, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Diablo II, Baldur’s Gate II Shadows of Amn e Final Fantasy Tactics.FONTE: WCCFTech