GameInformer pubblica la classifica dei 100 migliori GDR: Skyrim al primo posto

Il numero di giugno di GameInformer USA presenta la la top 100 migliori giochi di ruolo di tutti i tempi. Al primo posto della classifica troviamo, seguito da

Di seguito, la classifica completa presenta nel numero di giugno di GameInformer USA, condivisa dal sito WCCFTech.

I 100 migliori GDR di sempre

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Final Fantasy VI Chrono Trigger Mass Effect 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt World of Warcraft Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Diablo II Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn Final Fantasy Tactics Bloodborne Fallout 3 Planescape: Torment Deus Ex Pokémon Red & Blue Secret of Mana Ultima Online Final Fantasy VII Persona 5 Diablo The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Everquest Final Fantasy IV Dark Souls Kingdom Hearts II Dragon Age: Origins Earthbound Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars Suikoden II Persona 4 Ultima VII: The Black Gate Valkyrie Profile Final Fantasy Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium Final Fantasy X Fallout: New Vegas Diablo III System Shock 2 Fallout Neverwinter Nights Xenosaga: Episode I – Der Wille zur Macht Shadowrun Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord Fire Emblem: Awakening Mass Effect 3 Demon’s Souls The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Persona 3 Xenogears Pokémon Gold & Silver Dragon Quest VIII: The Journey of the Cursed King The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Star Ocean: The Second Story Grandia II Skies of Arcadia Fable II Dragon Age: Inquisition Tales of the Unknown, Volume 1: The Bard’s Tale Chrono Cross Icewind Dale II The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Baldur’s Gate Valkyria Chronicles Darkest Dungeon Mass Effect XCOM: Enemy Unknown Path of Exile Divinity: Original Sin Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Undertale Jade Empire Paper Mario Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Monster Hunter Generations Shadow Hearts: Covenant Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar Radiant Historia Wasteland Dragon’s Dogma Odin Sphere Destiny South Park: The Stick of Truth Xenoblade Chronicles Horizon Zero Dawn Might of Magic: World of Xeen Pool of Radiance Vagrant Story Radiata Stories Tales of Symphonia Panzer Dragoon Saga Bastion Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together Pillars of Eternity Golden Sun The World Ends With You Lost Odyssey Dark Cloud 2 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines Dragon Quest III Torment: Tides of Numenera

La top ten si completa con Mass Effect 2, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, World of Warcraft, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Diablo II, Baldur’s Gate II Shadows of Amn e Final Fantasy Tactics.