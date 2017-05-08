Prey Oggi alle ore 17:00

Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo gioco di Arkane Studios!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  3. Notizie
  4. GameInformer pubblica la classifica dei 100 migliori GDR: Skyrim al primo posto

GameInformer pubblica la classifica dei 100 migliori GDR: Skyrim al primo posto

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Il numero di giugno di GameInformer USA presenta la la top 100 migliori giochi di ruolo di tutti i tempi. Al primo posto della classifica troviamo The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, seguito da Final Fantasy VI e Chrono Trigger.

Di seguito, la classifica completa presenta nel numero di giugno di GameInformer USA, condivisa dal sito WCCFTech.

I 100 migliori GDR di sempre

  1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  2. Final Fantasy VI
  3. Chrono Trigger
  4. Mass Effect 2
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  6. World of Warcraft
  7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  8. Diablo II
  9. Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn
  10. Final Fantasy Tactics
  11. Bloodborne
  12. Fallout 3
  13. Planescape: Torment
  14. Deus Ex
  15. Pokémon Red & Blue
  16. Secret of Mana
  17. Ultima Online
  18. Final Fantasy VII
  19. Persona 5
  20. Diablo
  21. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
  22. Everquest
  23. Final Fantasy IV
  24. Dark Souls
  25. Kingdom Hearts II
  26. Dragon Age: Origins
  27. Earthbound
  28. Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  29. Suikoden II
  30. Persona 4
  31. Ultima VII: The Black Gate
  32. Valkyrie Profile
  33. Final Fantasy
  34. Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
  35. Final Fantasy X
  36. Fallout: New Vegas
  37. Diablo III
  38. System Shock 2
  39. Fallout
  40. Neverwinter Nights
  41. Xenosaga: Episode I – Der Wille zur Macht
  42. Shadowrun
  43. Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
  44. Fire Emblem: Awakening
  45. Mass Effect 3
  46. Demon’s Souls
  47. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  48. Persona 3
  49. Xenogears
  50. Pokémon Gold & Silver
  51. Dragon Quest VIII: The Journey of the Cursed King
  52. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  53. Star Ocean: The Second Story
  54. Grandia II
  55. Skies of Arcadia
  56. Fable II
  57. Dragon Age: Inquisition
  58. Tales of the Unknown, Volume 1: The Bard’s Tale
  59. Chrono Cross
  60. Icewind Dale II
  61. The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
  62. Baldur’s Gate
  63. Valkyria Chronicles
  64. Darkest Dungeon
  65. Mass Effect
  66. XCOM: Enemy Unknown
  67. Path of Exile
  68. Divinity: Original Sin
  69. Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
  70. Undertale
  71. Jade Empire
  72. Paper Mario
  73. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  74. Monster Hunter Generations
  75. Shadow Hearts: Covenant
  76. Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar
  77. Radiant Historia
  78. Wasteland
  79. Dragon’s Dogma
  80. Odin Sphere
  81. Destiny
  82. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  83. Xenoblade Chronicles
  84. Horizon Zero Dawn
  85. Might of Magic: World of Xeen
  86. Pool of Radiance
  87. Vagrant Story
  88. Radiata Stories
  89. Tales of Symphonia
  90. Panzer Dragoon Saga
  91. Bastion
  92. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together
  93. Pillars of Eternity
  94. Golden Sun
  95. The World Ends With You
  96. Lost Odyssey
  97. Dark Cloud 2
  98. Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines
  99. Dragon Quest III
  100. Torment: Tides of Numenera

La top ten si completa con Mass Effect 2, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, World of Warcraft, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Diablo II, Baldur’s Gate II Shadows of Amn e Final Fantasy Tactics.

FONTE: WCCFTech
GameInformer pubblica la classifica dei 100 migliori GDR: Skyrim al primo posto

Altri contenuti per The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

  1. MXGP 3: trailer e dettagli per l'editor delle moto
  2. Ex Sony Cambridge: RIGS non ha avuto possibilità di crescere
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
Aggiungi in Collezione

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Pc
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 28/10/2016
  • Xbox One : 28/10/2016
  • Pc : 28/10/2016
  • Genere: Action RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Bethesda Game Studios
  • Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
  • Pegi: 18+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano

che voto dai a The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition?

7.4

media su 36 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

  • Contenuti più Letti