Gamescom 2017: tutti i giochi presenti alla fiera tedesca

Di seguito riportiamo le compagnie (software house, hardware house, publisher e sviluppatori indipendenti) che hanno confermato la propria presenza alla Gamescom 2017. Grande assente 2K Games, la quale ha deciso di non portare i suoi prodotti (tra cui NBA 2K18 e WWE 2K18) alla fiera tedesca. Inoltre, su Everyeye.it trovate anche date e orari delle conferenze Gamescom 2017.
Tra le aziende che hanno confermato la propria presenza alla Gamescom di Colonia troviamo 505 Games, Activision Blizzard, Amazon Game Studios, Capcom, CD Projekt, CI Games, Coffee Stain Studios, Deep Silver, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Milestone, Nintendo, NVIDIA, Perfect World, Rebellion Software, Roberts Space Industries, Team 17, Techland, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft, Wargaming.net, SEGA, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square-Enix, Warner Bros Entertainment, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda Softworks, Blizzard Entertainment, Bohemia Interactive, Focus Home Interactive, Frontier Development, Frozenbyte, Intel, Kalypso Media, Konami, Microsoft Game Studios.
Di seguito invece i giochi confermati per la Gamescom 2017, tra cui troviamo Destiny 2, Call of Duty WWII, Assassin's Creed Origins, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Project CARS 2, Monster Hunter World, Super Mario Odyssey, Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, Star Wars Battlefront II, FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, Metal Gear Survive, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 e Gran Turismo Sport, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Giochi Gamescom 2017
- Ancestors
- Deep Sky Derelict
- Fall of Light
- Haimrik
- Unknown Fate
- Il-2 Sturmovik Battle of Kuban
- Call of Duty WWII
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Destiny 2
- Ace Combat 7
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Escape from Tarkov
- Dialo 3
- Hearthstone
- Heroes of the Storm
- Monster Hunter World
- Marvel VS Capcom Infinite
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Shenmue 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Sea of Thieves
- FIFA 18
- Madden NFL 18
- Need for Speed Payback
- The Sims 4 Versione Console
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Metal Gear Survive
- PES 2018
- ARMS
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Overwatch
- StarCraft 2
- StarCraft Remastered
- World of Warcraft
- Little Nightmares
- Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom
- Project CARS 2
- South Park Scontri Di-Retti
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition
- Crackdown 3
- Cuphead
- Metroid Samus Returns
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Pokkén Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Uncharted The Lost Legacy
- Battalion 1944
- Forgotten Anne
- Oh My Godheads
- Tokyo Dark
- Deadbeat Heroes
- Aquanox Deep Descent
- Battle Chasers Nightwar
- ELEX
- The Guild 3
- Spellforce 3
- Wreckfest
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- The Crew 2
- Far Cry 5
- Final Fantasy XV
- For Honor
Ricordiamo che durante la Gamescom 2017 aggiorneremo regolarmente il nostro canale Telegram e la pagina Facebook con foto, video esclusivi, prime impressioni sui giochi provati in fiera, immagini in diretta dallo showfloor e da Colonia per farvi vivere la Gamescom 2017 a 360 gradi. Per tutte le novità e gli aggiornamenti in diretta potete anche seguire i profili Facebook dei nostri inviati in Germania: Francesco Fossetti, Giuseppe Arace, Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli e Alessandro Bruni. Infine, vi invitiamo a cliccare sul pulsante per ricevere tutte le novità in tempo reale da Colonia.