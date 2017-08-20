Gamescom 2017: tutti i giochi presenti alla fiera tedesca

Dal 22 al 26 agosto Colonia diventerà la capitale europea del videogioco, ospitando la: durante la prossima settimana i principali publisher (, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Square-Enix) si riuniranno in Germania per svelare importanti novità sui giochi in arrivo nella prossima stagione videoludica.

Di seguito riportiamo le compagnie (software house, hardware house, publisher e sviluppatori indipendenti) che hanno confermato la propria presenza alla Gamescom 2017. Grande assente 2K Games, la quale ha deciso di non portare i suoi prodotti (tra cui NBA 2K18 e WWE 2K18) alla fiera tedesca. Inoltre, su Everyeye.it trovate anche date e orari delle conferenze Gamescom 2017.

Tra le aziende che hanno confermato la propria presenza alla Gamescom di Colonia troviamo 505 Games, Activision Blizzard, Amazon Game Studios, Capcom, CD Projekt, CI Games, Coffee Stain Studios, Deep Silver, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Milestone, Nintendo, NVIDIA, Perfect World, Rebellion Software, Roberts Space Industries, Team 17, Techland, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft, Wargaming.net, SEGA, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square-Enix, Warner Bros Entertainment, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda Softworks, Blizzard Entertainment, Bohemia Interactive, Focus Home Interactive, Frontier Development, Frozenbyte, Intel, Kalypso Media, Konami, Microsoft Game Studios.

Di seguito invece i giochi confermati per la Gamescom 2017, tra cui troviamo Destiny 2, Call of Duty WWII, Assassin's Creed Origins, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Project CARS 2, Monster Hunter World, Super Mario Odyssey, Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, Star Wars Battlefront II, FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, Metal Gear Survive, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 e Gran Turismo Sport, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Giochi Gamescom 2017

Ancestors

Deep Sky Derelict

Fall of Light

Haimrik

Unknown Fate

Il-2 Sturmovik Battle of Kuban

Call of Duty WWII

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Destiny 2

Ace Combat 7

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Escape from Tarkov

Dialo 3

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Monster Hunter World

Marvel VS Capcom Infinite

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Shenmue 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Sea of Thieves

FIFA 18

Madden NFL 18

Need for Speed Payback

The Sims 4 Versione Console

Star Wars Battlefront II

Metal Gear Survive

PES 2018

ARMS

Fire Emblem Warriors

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Overwatch

StarCraft 2

StarCraft Remastered

World of Warcraft

Little Nightmares

Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker

Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom

Project CARS 2

South Park Scontri Di-Retti

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Age of Empires Definitive Edition

Crackdown 3

Cuphead

Metroid Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

Pokkén Tournament DX

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Gran Turismo Sport

Uncharted The Lost Legacy

Battalion 1944

Forgotten Anne

Oh My Godheads

Tokyo Dark

Deadbeat Heroes

Aquanox Deep Descent

Battle Chasers Nightwar

ELEX

The Guild 3

Spellforce 3

Wreckfest

Assassin's Creed Origins

The Crew 2

Far Cry 5

Final Fantasy XV

For Honor

Ricordiamo che durante la Gamescom 2017 aggiorneremo regolarmente il nostro canale Telegram e la pagina Facebook con foto, video esclusivi, prime impressioni sui giochi provati in fiera, immagini in diretta dallo showfloor e da Colonia per farvi vivere la Gamescom 2017 a 360 gradi. Per tutte le novità e gli aggiornamenti in diretta potete anche seguire i profili Facebook dei nostri inviati in Germania: Francesco Fossetti, Giuseppe Arace, Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli e Alessandro Bruni. Infine, vi invitiamo a cliccare sul pulsante per ricevere tutte le novità in tempo reale da Colonia.