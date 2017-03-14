  1. HOME Videogiochi
  4. Gears of War 4, Hitman e Quantum Break tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Gears of War 4, Hitman e Quantum Break tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

di
Tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Live: sconti e offerte sui migliori titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360, con promozioni speciali per gli abbonati Gold e sconti interessanti anche per gli utenti Silver. Di seguito, tutti i giochi in promozione su Xbox Store.

Xbox One (Xbox LIVE Gold)
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta troviamo Hitman La Prima Stagione Completa, Gears of War 4, OlliOlli 2 XL Edition, Quantum Break, ReCore e Borderlands The Handsome Collection.

  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 35%
  • Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40%
  • Gears of War 4 Xbox One Game 50%
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version Xbox One Game 50%
  • Hitman Intro Pack Xbox One Game 50%
  • Hitman La Prima Stagione Completa Xbox One Game 50%
  • I Zombie Xbox One Game 33%
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 40%
  • Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One Game 50%
  • Knee Deep Xbox One Game 50%
  • OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75%
  • Quantum Break Xbox One Game 60%
  • ReCore Xbox One Game 50%
  • The Assembly Xbox One Game 40%
  • The Living Dungeon Xbox One Game 50%
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 67%
  • Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33%
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold) Add-On 33%
  • Farming Simulator 15 Xbox One Game 67%

Xbox One (Offerte valide per gli abbonati Silver)
Gli utenti Silver potranno approfittare delle promozioni su Axiom Verge, Far Cry 4, Just Dance 2017, Rayman Legends e Steep.

  • Axiom Verge Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Her Majesty’s Spiffing Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest
  • I Am Bread Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest
  • Far Cry 4 Season pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Just Dance 2017 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Just Dance Unlimited – 1 month pass Add-On 10% Pub Sale
  • Just Dance Unlimited – 24 hours pass Xbox One Game 20% Pub Sale
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Steep Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Steep Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 30% Pub Sale
  • The Crew Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Gemstones Bundle Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 30% Pub Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Trials of The Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 45% Pub Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Knight Squad Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Level 22 Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Party Hard Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Reagan Gorbachev Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest
  • Sky Force Anniversary Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest
  • Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • The Final Station Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Westerado: Double Barreled Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest
  • Xenoraid Xbox One Game 33% Game Fest
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Xbox 360 (Xbox LIVE Gold)
Gli abbonati Silver potranno acquistare tra gli altri Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 e Farming Simulator 15 a prezzo speciale.

  • Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33%
  • Gears of War 2 Games On Demand 50%
  • Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection Add-On 50%
  • Gears of War 3 Season Pass Add-On 50%
  • Gears of War 3 Games On Demand 50%
  • Gears of War: Judgment Games On Demand 50%
  • Worms Arcade 75%
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33%
  • Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 67%

Xbox 360 (Offerte valide anche per gli utenti Silver)

  • Assassin’s Creed Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Arcade 50% Pub Sale
  • Just Dance 2017 Games On Demand 40% Pub Sale
  • Rayman Legends Back Compat 75% Pub Sale
  • Rayman Origins Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
  • Trials Fusion Arcade 60% Pub Sale
  • Trials Fusion Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Watch Dogs Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass Add-On 75% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 40% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Arcade 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 2 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale

Ricordiamo che le offerte segnalate saranno valide fino al 20 marzo, tranne dove indicato diversamente.

