Gears of War 4, Hitman e Quantum Break tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Tornano isu Xbox Live: sconti e offerte sui migliori titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360, con promozioni speciali per gli abbonati Gold e sconti interessanti anche per gli utenti Silver. Di seguito, tutti i giochi in promozione su Xbox Store.

Xbox One (Xbox LIVE Gold)

Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta troviamo Hitman La Prima Stagione Completa, Gears of War 4, OlliOlli 2 XL Edition, Quantum Break, ReCore e Borderlands The Handsome Collection.

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 35%

Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40%

Gears of War 4 Xbox One Game 50%

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version Xbox One Game 50%

Hitman Intro Pack Xbox One Game 50%

Hitman La Prima Stagione Completa Xbox One Game 50%

I Zombie Xbox One Game 33%

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 40%

Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One Game 50%

Knee Deep Xbox One Game 50%

OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75%

Quantum Break Xbox One Game 60%

ReCore Xbox One Game 50%

The Assembly Xbox One Game 40%

The Living Dungeon Xbox One Game 50%

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 67%

Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33%

Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold) Add-On 33%

Farming Simulator 15 Xbox One Game 67%

Xbox One (Offerte valide per gli abbonati Silver)

Gli utenti Silver potranno approfittare delle promozioni su Axiom Verge, Far Cry 4, Just Dance 2017, Rayman Legends e Steep.

Axiom Verge Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Her Majesty’s Spiffing Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest

I Am Bread Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest

Far Cry 4 Season pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale

Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Just Dance 2017 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Just Dance Unlimited – 1 month pass Add-On 10% Pub Sale

Just Dance Unlimited – 24 hours pass Xbox One Game 20% Pub Sale

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Steep Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Steep Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 30% Pub Sale

The Crew Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale

The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Gemstones Bundle Add-On 50% Pub Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 30% Pub Sale

Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Trials of The Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 45% Pub Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Watch_Dogs Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale

Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop Add-On 50% Spotlight

Knight Squad Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Level 22 Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Party Hard Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Reagan Gorbachev Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest

Sky Force Anniversary Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest

Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

The Final Station Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Westerado: Double Barreled Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest

Xenoraid Xbox One Game 33% Game Fest

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper Add-On 50% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Xbox 360 (Xbox LIVE Gold)

Gli abbonati Silver potranno acquistare tra gli altri Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 e Farming Simulator 15 a prezzo speciale.

Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33%

Gears of War 2 Games On Demand 50%

Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection Add-On 50%

Gears of War 3 Season Pass Add-On 50%

Gears of War 3 Games On Demand 50%

Gears of War: Judgment Games On Demand 50%

Worms Arcade 75%

Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33%

Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 67%

Xbox 360 (Offerte valide anche per gli utenti Silver)

Assassin’s Creed Back Compat 67% Pub Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Back Compat 60% Pub Sale

Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale

Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale

Far Cry Classic Arcade 50% Pub Sale

Just Dance 2017 Games On Demand 40% Pub Sale

Rayman Legends Back Compat 75% Pub Sale

Rayman Origins Back Compat 60% Pub Sale

South Park: The Stick of Truth Back Compat 60% Pub Sale

Trials Fusion Arcade 60% Pub Sale

Trials Fusion Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale

Watch Dogs Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale

Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass Add-On 75% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 40% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Arcade 60% Pub Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale

Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale

Far Cry 2 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale

Far Cry 3 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale

Ricordiamo che le offerte segnalate saranno valide fino al 20 marzo, tranne dove indicato diversamente.