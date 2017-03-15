Mass Effect Andromeda Adesso online

Ghost Recon Wildlands debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Anche questa settimana, come di consueto, Media Create ha diffuso i dati relativi ai videogiochi e alle console più venduti in Giappone nel periodo che va dal 6 al 12 marzo. In cima alla classifica troviamo Ghost Recon Wildlands, con un totale di quasi 90.000 copie vendute per PS4.

Di seguito, ecco la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti della settimana (tra parentesi, le vendite complessive):

  1. [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 89,791 (New)
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 62,770 (New)
  3. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 44,483 (230,862)
  4. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 34,292 (151,289)
  5. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 20,746 (100,282)
  6. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 20,523 (257,068)
  7. [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 17,482 (62,084)
  8. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 11,646 (3,200,916)
  9. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 9,795 (172,853)
  10. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 8,550 (45,173)
  11. [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I - II for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix, 03/03/17) – 7,206 (32,812)
  12. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/23/17) – 6,331 (121,806)
  13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 6,220 (297,547)
  14. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 6,009 (989,876)
  15. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Grotesque Ver. Included) (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 5,523 (297,189)
  16. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/23/17) – 4,790 (101,336)
  17. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo, 02/09/17) – 4,577 (133,401)
  18. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 4,558 (17,323)
  19. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega, 03/03/17) – 4,469 (17,323)
  20. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 4,333 (101,649)

A seguire, inoltre, ecco i dati relativi alle vendite delle console (tra parentesi, le unità vendute la scorsa settimana):

  • Switch – 61,998 (329,152)
  • PlayStation 4 – 28,902 (31,065)
  • New 3DS LL – 18,360 (18,433)
  • PlayStation Vita – 8,398 (9,889)
  • PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,398 (6,742)
  • 2DS – 4,094 (4,147
  • New 3DS – 1,227 (1,268)
  • PlayStation 3 – 639 (615)
  • Wii U – 430 (565)
  • Xbox One – 117 (147)

Come possiamo notare dai dati, è notevole anche l'accoglienza riservata dal pubblico nipponico alla raccolta Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix per PS4, che debutta al secondo posto con oltre 60.000 copie vendute, mentre regge al terzo posto The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild per Nintendo Switch, che supera le 230.000 unità vendute dal lancio.

  • Contenuti più Letti