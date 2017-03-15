Ghost Recon Wildlands debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Di seguito, ecco la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti della settimana (tra parentesi, le vendite complessive):

[PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 89,791 (New) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 62,770 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 44,483 (230,862) [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 34,292 (151,289) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 20,746 (100,282) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 20,523 (257,068) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 17,482 (62,084) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 11,646 (3,200,916) [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 9,795 (172,853) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 8,550 (45,173) [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I - II for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix, 03/03/17) – 7,206 (32,812) [PS4] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/23/17) – 6,331 (121,806) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 6,220 (297,547) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 6,009 (989,876) [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Grotesque Ver. Included) (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 5,523 (297,189) [PSV] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/23/17) – 4,790 (101,336) [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo, 02/09/17) – 4,577 (133,401) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 4,558 (17,323) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega, 03/03/17) – 4,469 (17,323) [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 4,333 (101,649)

A seguire, inoltre, ecco i dati relativi alle vendite delle console (tra parentesi, le unità vendute la scorsa settimana):

Switch – 61,998 (329,152)

PlayStation 4 – 28,902 (31,065)

New 3DS LL – 18,360 (18,433)

PlayStation Vita – 8,398 (9,889)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,398 (6,742)

2DS – 4,094 (4,147

New 3DS – 1,227 (1,268)

PlayStation 3 – 639 (615)

Wii U – 430 (565)

Xbox One – 117 (147)

Come possiamo notare dai dati, è notevole anche l'accoglienza riservata dal pubblico nipponico alla raccolta Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix per PS4, che debutta al secondo posto con oltre 60.000 copie vendute, mentre regge al terzo posto The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild per Nintendo Switch, che supera le 230.000 unità vendute dal lancio.