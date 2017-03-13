  1. HOME Videogiochi
Ghost Recon Wildlands debutta al primo posto della classifica inglese

di
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands è il nuovo leader della classifica inglese: il titolo Ubisoft debutta in prima posizione sul mercato inglese, tallonato da Horizon Zero Dawn e LEGO Worlds. Di seguito, la top ten completa.

A ridosso del podio troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Grand Theft Auto V e NieR Automata, che si piazza al sesto posto della classifica nel weekend di lancio.

  1. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn
  3. LEGO Worlds
  4. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  5. Grand Theft Auto IV
  6. NieR Automata
  7. FIFA 17
  8. Rocket League
  9. 1-2 Switch
  10. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

La top ten inglese della scorda settimana si chiude con Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, da citare anche 1-2-Switch al nono posto, preceduto da Rocket League e FIFA 17.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

