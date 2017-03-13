Ghost Recon Wildlands debutta al primo posto della classifica inglese

A ridosso del podio troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Grand Theft Auto V e NieR Automata, che si piazza al sesto posto della classifica nel weekend di lancio.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- LEGO Worlds
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- NieR Automata
- FIFA 17
- Rocket League
- 1-2 Switch
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
La top ten inglese della scorda settimana si chiude con Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, da citare anche 1-2-Switch al nono posto, preceduto da Rocket League e FIFA 17.