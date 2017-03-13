Ghost Recon Wildlands debutta al primo posto della classifica inglese

è il nuovo leader della classifica inglese: il titolo Ubisoft debutta in prima posizione sul mercato inglese, tallonato da. Di seguito, la top ten completa.

A ridosso del podio troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Grand Theft Auto V e NieR Automata, che si piazza al sesto posto della classifica nel weekend di lancio.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Horizon Zero Dawn LEGO Worlds The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Grand Theft Auto IV NieR Automata FIFA 17 Rocket League 1-2 Switch Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

La top ten inglese della scorda settimana si chiude con Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, da citare anche 1-2-Switch al nono posto, preceduto da Rocket League e FIFA 17.