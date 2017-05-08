Ghost Recon Wildlands è il gioco più venduto in UK nel primo trimestre del 2017

Sull'ultimo numero di MCV UK è stata pubblicata la classifica dei dieci videogiochi più venduti nel Regno Unito durante il primo trimestre del 2017. In testa troviamo, seguito da Grand Theft Auto V e

Da segnalare anche i buoni risultati di Resident Evil VII Biohazard (quarto posto), The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (settimo posto), Mass Effect Andromeda (nona posizione) e Battlefield 1 (decimo posto).

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4/XBO) – Ubisoft Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XBO/PS3/360/PC) – Rockstar Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – Sony Resident Evil VII (PS4/XBO/PC) – Capcom FIFA 17 (PS4/XBO/PS3/360) – EA Call of Duty Infinite Warfare (PS4/XBO/PC) – Activbision The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (NS/WII U) – Nintendo For Honor (PS4/XBO) – Ubisoft Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4/XBO/PC) – EA Battlefield 1 (PS4/XBO/PC) – EA

La classifica tiene conto esclusivamente dei giochi venduti sul mercato retail e non include quindi le vendite digitali su Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store e Nintendo eShop.