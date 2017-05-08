Prey Oggi alle ore 17:00

Ghost Recon Wildlands è il gioco più venduto in UK nel primo trimestre del 2017

Sull'ultimo numero di MCV UK è stata pubblicata la classifica dei dieci videogiochi più venduti nel Regno Unito durante il primo trimestre del 2017. In testa troviamo Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, seguito da Grand Theft Auto V e Horizon Zero Dawn.

Da segnalare anche i buoni risultati di Resident Evil VII Biohazard (quarto posto), The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (settimo posto), Mass Effect Andromeda (nona posizione) e Battlefield 1 (decimo posto).

  1. Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4/XBO) – Ubisoft
  2. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XBO/PS3/360/PC) – Rockstar
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – Sony
  4. Resident Evil VII (PS4/XBO/PC) – Capcom
  5. FIFA 17 (PS4/XBO/PS3/360) – EA
  6. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare (PS4/XBO/PC) – Activbision
  7. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (NS/WII U) – Nintendo
  8. For Honor (PS4/XBO) – Ubisoft
  9. Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4/XBO/PC) – EA
  10. Battlefield 1 (PS4/XBO/PC) – EA

La classifica tiene conto esclusivamente dei giochi venduti sul mercato retail e non include quindi le vendite digitali su Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store e Nintendo eShop.

FONTE: MCV UK

