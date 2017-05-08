Ghost Recon Wildlands è il gioco più venduto in UK nel primo trimestre del 2017

Da segnalare anche i buoni risultati di Resident Evil VII Biohazard (quarto posto), The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (settimo posto), Mass Effect Andromeda (nona posizione) e Battlefield 1 (decimo posto).
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4/XBO) – Ubisoft
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XBO/PS3/360/PC) – Rockstar
- Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – Sony
- Resident Evil VII (PS4/XBO/PC) – Capcom
- FIFA 17 (PS4/XBO/PS3/360) – EA
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare (PS4/XBO/PC) – Activbision
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (NS/WII U) – Nintendo
- For Honor (PS4/XBO) – Ubisoft
- Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4/XBO/PC) – EA
- Battlefield 1 (PS4/XBO/PC) – EA
La classifica tiene conto esclusivamente dei giochi venduti sul mercato retail e non include quindi le vendite digitali su Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store e Nintendo eShop.FONTE: MCV UK