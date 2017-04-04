Drawn to Death Oggi alle ore 17:00

Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo gioco di David Jaffe!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  3. Notizie
  4. Ghost Recon Wildlands è stato il gioco retail più venduto a Marzo in Inghilterra

Ghost Recon Wildlands è stato il gioco retail più venduto a Marzo in Inghilterra

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands è stato il videogioco più venduto più venduto sul mercato retail a marzo in Inghilterra. Il titolo Ubisoft ha riscosso un ottimo successo nel Regno Unito, lasciandosi alle spalle Horizon Zero Dawn e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Di seguito, la top 20 relativa al mese appena trascorso, ricordiamo che i dati tengono in considerazione esclusivamente le vendite di copie fisiche sui principali canali retail mentre non sono inclusi i download digitali effettuati da Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Battle.net e altre piattaforme.

Classifica Videogiochi UK - Marzo 2017

  1. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn
  3. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  4. Mass Effect Andromeda
  5. LEGO Worlds
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. FIFA 17
  8. Rocket League
  9. 1-2 Switch
  10. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
  11. For Honor
  12. Forza Horizon 3
  13. Battlefield 1
  14. Minecraft Xbox Edition
  15. Snipe Elite 4
  16. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  17. NieR Automata
  18. Overwatch
  19. Halo Wars 2
  20. WWE 2K17

Mass Effect Andromeda agguanta la quarta posizione, seguito da LEGO Worlds, GTA V, FIFA 17 e Rocket League. Per trovare l'unico altro gioco per Switch in classifica dobbiamo raggiungere la posizione numero nove, occupata da 1-2-Switch, mentre Call of Duty Infinite Warfare chiude la top ten.

FONTE: GamesIndustry

Altri contenuti per Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

  1. Rime: la versione per Switch è stata rinviata
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
Aggiungi in Collezione

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

    Disponibile per
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 07/03/2017
  • PS4 : 07/03/2017
  • Xbox One : 07/03/2017
  • Genere: Azione/Avventura
  • Sviluppatore: Ubisoft
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • Multiplayer Online: Multiplayer online oltre i 32 Giocatori
  • Mod. Cooperativa: Multiplayer Cooperativa Online

che voto dai a Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands?

7.4

media su 51 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

  • Contenuti più Letti