Ghost Recon Wildlands è stato il gioco retail più venduto a Marzo in Inghilterra

è stato il videogioco più venduto più venduto sul mercato retail a marzo in Inghilterra. Il titoloha riscosso un ottimo successo nel Regno Unito, lasciandosi alle spalle

Di seguito, la top 20 relativa al mese appena trascorso, ricordiamo che i dati tengono in considerazione esclusivamente le vendite di copie fisiche sui principali canali retail mentre non sono inclusi i download digitali effettuati da Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Battle.net e altre piattaforme.

Classifica Videogiochi UK - Marzo 2017

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Horizon Zero Dawn The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Mass Effect Andromeda LEGO Worlds Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 17 Rocket League 1-2 Switch Call of Duty Infinite Warfare For Honor Forza Horizon 3 Battlefield 1 Minecraft Xbox Edition Snipe Elite 4 Resident Evil 7 Biohazard NieR Automata Overwatch Halo Wars 2 WWE 2K17

Mass Effect Andromeda agguanta la quarta posizione, seguito da LEGO Worlds, GTA V, FIFA 17 e Rocket League. Per trovare l'unico altro gioco per Switch in classifica dobbiamo raggiungere la posizione numero nove, occupata da 1-2-Switch, mentre Call of Duty Infinite Warfare chiude la top ten.