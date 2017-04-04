Ghost Recon Wildlands è stato il gioco retail più venduto a Marzo in Inghilterra

Di seguito, la top 20 relativa al mese appena trascorso, ricordiamo che i dati tengono in considerazione esclusivamente le vendite di copie fisiche sui principali canali retail mentre non sono inclusi i download digitali effettuati da Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Battle.net e altre piattaforme.
Classifica Videogiochi UK - Marzo 2017
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- LEGO Worlds
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 17
- Rocket League
- 1-2 Switch
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft Xbox Edition
- Snipe Elite 4
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- NieR Automata
- Overwatch
- Halo Wars 2
- WWE 2K17
Mass Effect Andromeda agguanta la quarta posizione, seguito da LEGO Worlds, GTA V, FIFA 17 e Rocket League. Per trovare l'unico altro gioco per Switch in classifica dobbiamo raggiungere la posizione numero nove, occupata da 1-2-Switch, mentre Call of Duty Infinite Warfare chiude la top ten.FONTE: GamesIndustry