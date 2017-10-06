Gran Turismo Sport: l'elenco completo dei circuiti

Circuiti Gran Turismo Sport
- Brands Hatch Indy Circuit
- Broad Bean Raceway
- Broad Bean Raceway II
- Colorado Springs - Lake
- Colorado Springs - Lake II
- Dragon Trail - Seaside
- Alsace - Village
- Alsace - Village II
- Autodrome Lago Maggiore - GP
- Autodrome Lago Maggiore - GP II
- Autódromo De Interlagos
- Blue Moon Bay Speedway
- Blue Moon Bay Speedway II
- Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit
- Dragon Trail - Seaside II
- Fishermans Ranch
- Fishermans Ranch II
- Tokyo Expressway - Central Inner Loop
- Tokyo Expressway - Central Outer Loop
- Tokyo Expressway - East Inner Loop
- Tokyo Expressway - East Outer Loop
- Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow
- Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile
- Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile II
- Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs
- Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs II
- KYOTO DRIVING PARK - MIYABI
- KYOTO DRIVING PARK - YAMAGIWA
- KYOTO DRIVING PARK - YAMAGIWA II
- Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
- Northern Isle Speedway
- Northern Isle Speedway - Infield
- Nürburgring 24h
- Nürburgring GP
- Nürburgring Nordschleife
- Nürburgring Nordschleife Tourist Layout
- Sardegna - Windmills
- Sardegna - Windmills II
- Suzuka Circuit
- Suzuka Circuit East Course
Ricordiamo che Gran Turismo Sport uscirà il prossimo 17 ottobre su PlayStation 4, con supporto per PlayStation VR. Una demo a tempo limitato sarà giocabile dal 9 al 12 ottobre.
