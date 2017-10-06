Logo Everyeye.it

  4. Gran Turismo Sport: l'elenco completo dei circuiti

Gran Turismo Sport: l'elenco completo dei circuiti

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Sappiamo che Gran Turismo Sport includerà circa 150 vetture al lancio (divise in sei categorie), inoltre nelle scorse ore Polyphony Digital ha pubblicato un trailer dedicato al circuito di Interlagos. Oggi lo studio ha inoltre rivelato la lista dei tracciati presenti nel gioco.

Circuiti Gran Turismo Sport

  • Brands Hatch Indy Circuit
  • Broad Bean Raceway
  • Broad Bean Raceway II
  • Colorado Springs - Lake
  • Colorado Springs - Lake II
  • Dragon Trail - Seaside
  • Alsace - Village
  • Alsace - Village II
  • Autodrome Lago Maggiore - GP
  • Autodrome Lago Maggiore - GP II
  • Autódromo De Interlagos
  • Blue Moon Bay Speedway
  • Blue Moon Bay Speedway II
  • Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit
  • Dragon Trail - Seaside II
  • Fishermans Ranch
  • Fishermans Ranch II
  • Tokyo Expressway - Central Inner Loop
  • Tokyo Expressway - Central Outer Loop
  • Tokyo Expressway - East Inner Loop
  • Tokyo Expressway - East Outer Loop
  • Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow
  • Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile
  • Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile II
  • Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs
  • Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs II
  • KYOTO DRIVING PARK - MIYABI
  • KYOTO DRIVING PARK - YAMAGIWA
  • KYOTO DRIVING PARK - YAMAGIWA II
  • Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
  • Northern Isle Speedway
  • Northern Isle Speedway - Infield
  • Nürburgring 24h
  • Nürburgring GP
  • Nürburgring Nordschleife
  • Nürburgring Nordschleife Tourist Layout
  • Sardegna - Windmills
  • Sardegna - Windmills II
  • Suzuka Circuit
  • Suzuka Circuit East Course

Ricordiamo che Gran Turismo Sport uscirà il prossimo 17 ottobre su PlayStation 4, con supporto per PlayStation VR. Una demo a tempo limitato sarà giocabile dal 9 al 12 ottobre.

