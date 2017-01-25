Gravity Rush 2 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

è stato il gioco più venduto in Giappone la scorsa settimana, con 74.000 copie, seguito dacon 39.000 pezzi econ poco più di 38,000 unità. Di seguito, la classifica completa.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

A ridosso del podio troviamo Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, seguito da Pokemon Sole e Luna e Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki. In top ten trovano spazio anche Danganronpa V3, Super Mario Maker 3DS e Momotaro Dentetsu 2017.

[PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (SIE, 01/19/17) – 74,361 [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 39,555 [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 38,197 [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue – 22,758 (160,555) [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 21,036 (3,092,277) [3DS] Yokai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 20,831 (629,229) [PSV] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 18,219 [PSV] Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 15,943 (92,110) [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 14,285 (928,969) [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 8,638 (269,727) [PS4] Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 7,955 (47,961) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 7,456 (252,874) [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 6,824 (1,090,208) [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 5,859 (923,632) [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 5,033 (112,797) [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 4,775 (156,947) [PSV] Hana Oboro Sengoku-den Ranki (Idea Factory, 01/19/17) – 4,522 (New) [Wii U] Minecraft Wii U Edition (Mojang, 06/23/16) – 3,732 (279,716) [PS4] Battlefield 1 (EA, 10/21/16) – 3,432 (252,485) [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft, 12/01/16) – 3,037 (105,648)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

PlayStation 4 – 26,243 (39,116) New Nintendo 3DS XL – 18,229 (23,212) PlayStation Vita – 11,521 (13,816) PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,133 (7,887) Nintendo 2DS – 6,203 (9,243) New Nintendo 3DS – 1,625 (2,091) Wii U – 794 (1,169) PlayStation 3 – 557 (701) Xbox One – 35 (75)

PlayStation 4 continua a dominare la classifica hardware, seppur con vendite in calo rispetto alla settimana scorsa. Secondo posto per New Nintendo 3DS XL e ultimo gradino del podio per PlayStation Vita. Chiude la classifica Xbox One con appena 35 pezzi venduti.