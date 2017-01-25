Gravity Rush 2 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
A ridosso del podio troviamo Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, seguito da Pokemon Sole e Luna e Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki. In top ten trovano spazio anche Danganronpa V3, Super Mario Maker 3DS e Momotaro Dentetsu 2017.
- [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (SIE, 01/19/17) – 74,361
- [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 39,555
- [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 38,197
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue – 22,758 (160,555)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 21,036 (3,092,277)
- [3DS] Yokai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 20,831 (629,229)
- [PSV] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 18,219
- [PSV] Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 15,943 (92,110)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 14,285 (928,969)
- [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 8,638 (269,727)
- [PS4] Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 7,955 (47,961)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 7,456 (252,874)
- [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 6,824 (1,090,208)
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 5,859 (923,632)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 5,033 (112,797)
- [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 4,775 (156,947)
- [PSV] Hana Oboro Sengoku-den Ranki (Idea Factory, 01/19/17) – 4,522 (New)
- [Wii U] Minecraft Wii U Edition (Mojang, 06/23/16) – 3,732 (279,716)
- [PS4] Battlefield 1 (EA, 10/21/16) – 3,432 (252,485)
- [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft, 12/01/16) – 3,037 (105,648)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- PlayStation 4 – 26,243 (39,116)
- New Nintendo 3DS XL – 18,229 (23,212)
- PlayStation Vita – 11,521 (13,816)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,133 (7,887)
- Nintendo 2DS – 6,203 (9,243)
- New Nintendo 3DS – 1,625 (2,091)
- Wii U – 794 (1,169)
- PlayStation 3 – 557 (701)
- Xbox One – 35 (75)
PlayStation 4 continua a dominare la classifica hardware, seppur con vendite in calo rispetto alla settimana scorsa. Secondo posto per New Nintendo 3DS XL e ultimo gradino del podio per PlayStation Vita. Chiude la classifica Xbox One con appena 35 pezzi venduti.