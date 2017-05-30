Gust terrà una evento per i 20 anni della serie Atelier: annunci in arrivo?

Quest'anno, ricorre il ventesimo anniversario della serie JRPG, e lo studio di sviluppoha deciso di celebrare questa occasione con una speciale presentazione che si terrà il prossimo mercoledì 7 giugno. Si tratta certamente di una data importante: che la compagnia abbia in mente di annunciare un nuovo capitolo di

L'evento potrà essere seguito da tutti i fan in diretta streaming tramite YouTube, e tra i presenti ci saranno la doppiatrice giappnese Yuuka Aisaka (voce di Sophie in Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book) e Mel Kishida, designer della serie.

Al momento non sappiamo se, in occasione della presentazione, Gust annuncerà un nuovo capitolo della serie, tuttavia, stando anche alla descrizione dell'evento, la cosa appare molto probabile. Sono invece garantiti dei progetti commemorativi per il ventesimo anniversario di Atelier.