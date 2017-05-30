L'evento potrà essere seguito da tutti i fan in diretta streaming tramite YouTube, e tra i presenti ci saranno la doppiatrice giappnese Yuuka Aisaka (voce di Sophie in Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book) e Mel Kishida, designer della serie.
Al momento non sappiamo se, in occasione della presentazione, Gust annuncerà un nuovo capitolo della serie, tuttavia, stando anche alla descrizione dell'evento, la cosa appare molto probabile. Sono invece garantiti dei progetti commemorativi per il ventesimo anniversario di Atelier.
Gust terrà una evento per i 20 anni della serie Atelier: annunci in arrivo?
Cristina Improda
