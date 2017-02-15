Homefront The Revolution: in arrivo una demo e il supporto a PS4 Pro

Nonostantenon abbia riscosso il successo sperato, gli sviluppatori stanno continuando a supportare il progetto, così come il publisher. Il team ha infatti appena annunciato il prossimo arrivo di una patch che abiliterà il supporto per PlayStation 4 Pro.

L'aggiornamento in questione aggiungerà una risoluzione più elevata, il supporto per l'HDR e un miglioramento generale delle prestazioni. Inoltre, è stato confermato che nelle prossime settimane verrà pubblicata una demo del gioco su console, per dare modo a tutti di provare Homefront The Revolution.