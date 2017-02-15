L'aggiornamento in questione aggiungerà una risoluzione più elevata, il supporto per l'HDR e un miglioramento generale delle prestazioni. Inoltre, è stato confermato che nelle prossime settimane verrà pubblicata una demo del gioco su console, per dare modo a tutti di provare Homefront The Revolution.
Homefront The Revolution: in arrivo una demo e il supporto a PS4 Pro
Davide Leoni
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nonostante Homefront The Revolution non abbia riscosso il successo sperato, gli sviluppatori stanno continuando a supportare il progetto, così come il publisher Deep Silver. Il team ha infatti appena annunciato il prossimo arrivo di una patch che abiliterà il supporto per PlayStation 4 Pro.
Aggiungi in Collezione
Homefront: The Revolution
-
Disponibile per
- Pc
- Xbox One
- PS4
-
Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 20/05/2016
- Xbox One : 20/05/2016
- PS4 : 20/05/2016
- Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
- Sviluppatore: Dambuster Studios
- Publisher: Deep Silver
- Pegi: 18+
- Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
- Sito Ufficiale: Link
- Link Download: Link
- Multiplayer Online: Multiplayer online fino a 4 Giocatori
