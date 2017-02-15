For Honor (Multiplayer) Oggi alle ore 16:00

Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo action game di Ubisoft

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Homefront: The Revolution
  3. Notizie
  4. Homefront The Revolution: in arrivo una demo e il supporto a PS4 Pro

Homefront The Revolution: in arrivo una demo e il supporto a PS4 Pro

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nonostante Homefront The Revolution non abbia riscosso il successo sperato, gli sviluppatori stanno continuando a supportare il progetto, così come il publisher Deep Silver. Il team ha infatti appena annunciato il prossimo arrivo di una patch che abiliterà il supporto per PlayStation 4 Pro.

L'aggiornamento in questione aggiungerà una risoluzione più elevata, il supporto per l'HDR e un miglioramento generale delle prestazioni. Inoltre, è stato confermato che nelle prossime settimane verrà pubblicata una demo del gioco su console, per dare modo a tutti di provare Homefront The Revolution.

Altri contenuti per Homefront: The Revolution

  1. Nuovi filtri per la selezione delle notizie sulla nostra Homepage
  2. Intel Extreme Masters 2017 a Katowice il 25-26 febbraio e il 3-5 marzo
Homefront: The Revolution
Aggiungi in Collezione

Homefront: The Revolution

    Disponibile per
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • PS4
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 20/05/2016
  • Xbox One : 20/05/2016
  • PS4 : 20/05/2016
  • Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
  • Sviluppatore: Dambuster Studios
  • Publisher: Deep Silver
  • Pegi: 18+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • Link Download: Link
  • Multiplayer Online: Multiplayer online fino a 4 Giocatori

che voto dai a Homefront: The Revolution?

5.7

media su 18 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

  • Contenuti più Letti