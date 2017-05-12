  1. HOME Videogiochi
  4. I 20 giochi più venduti in Italia nel 2016: FIFA 17 al primo posto

AESVI ha pubblicato la classifica dei venti videogiochi più venduti in Italia nel corso del 2016. Al primo posto della top 20 troviamo FIFA 17, seguito da Grand Theft Auto V e Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro per PlayStation 4.

Di seguito, la classifica completa diffusa da AESVI. In top ten trovano spazio anche Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, FIFA 16, Battlefield 1, Minecraft, Pokemon Sole, Watch Dogs 2 e Call of Duty Black Ops 3.

Classifica videogiochi più venduti in Italia nel 2016

  1. FIFA 17
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro
  4. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
  5. FIFA 16
  6. Battlefield 1
  7. Minecraft
  8. Pokémon Sole
  9. Watch Dogs 2
  10. Call of Duty Black Ops III
  11. Pokémon Luna
  12. Tom Clancy's The Division
  13. Far Cry Primal
  14. Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
  15. Final Fantasy XV
  16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  17. Yo-Kai Watch
  18. Just Dance 2016
  19. Dark Souls III
  20. Just Dance 2017

La top 20 si chiude con Just Dance 2016, Dark Souls III e Just Dance 2017, a testimonianza dell'ottimo stato di salute di cui gode la serie Ubisoft nel nostro paese.

