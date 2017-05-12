I 20 giochi più venduti in Italia nel 2016: FIFA 17 al primo posto

Di seguito, la classifica completa diffusa da AESVI. In top ten trovano spazio anche Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, FIFA 16, Battlefield 1, Minecraft, Pokemon Sole, Watch Dogs 2 e Call of Duty Black Ops 3.
Classifica videogiochi più venduti in Italia nel 2016
- FIFA 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
- FIFA 16
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft
- Pokémon Sole
- Watch Dogs 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops III
- Pokémon Luna
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Far Cry Primal
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Final Fantasy XV
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Yo-Kai Watch
- Just Dance 2016
- Dark Souls III
- Just Dance 2017
La top 20 si chiude con Just Dance 2016, Dark Souls III e Just Dance 2017, a testimonianza dell'ottimo stato di salute di cui gode la serie Ubisoft nel nostro paese.
