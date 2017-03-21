Mass Effect Andromeda Oggi alle ore 17:00

I voti di Famitsu premiano Blue Reflection e Musou Stars

Anche questa settimana, come di consueto, i redattori del magazine Giapponese Famitsu hanno valutato i nuovi titoli arrivati di recente nel mercato nipponico, dando il proprio voto a ciascuno di essi. A primeggiare sugli altri troviamo Musou Stars, con un punteggio di 35/40, seguito da Blue Reflection (32/40).

Di seguito, ecco i voti di Famitsu - numero 1477

Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions (PS4) – 8/9/8/7 [32/40]
Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions (PS Vita) – 8/9/8/7 [32/40]
Dynamic Chord feat. [rêve parfait] V Edition (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
KLAP!! Kind Love And Punish: Fun Party (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Mario Sports Superstars (3DS) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (PS4) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (XBO) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
Musou Stars (PS4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
Musou Stars (PS Vita) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
Voez (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

