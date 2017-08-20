Ibrahimovic rivela le app installate sul suo iPhone: presenti BioShock e Hitman

Di seguito, vi riportiamo la lista, andando ad evidenziare quelli che sono i videogame installati sullo smartphone di Ibrahimovic:
- Personal Banking (exact app not disclosed)
- Messenger
- Snapchat
- TuneIn Radio
- Skype
- YouTube
- Shazam
- Spotify
- Google Maps
- Met Office
- Weather App
- Waze
- Netflix
- IMDb
- Sky Sports
- Live Football Score Centre
- Warp Shift
- Hitman Sniper
- BioShock
- Call of Duty: Strike Team
- Omni (Swedish News App)
- BBC News
- BBC Sports
- Bleacher Report
- Premier League
- ESPNFC
- UFC
- MMA
- Underground Moves
- Zlatan Legends
Tra i videogiochi presenti in elenco, come avrete notato, figura anche il nome di Zlatan Legends, titolo mobile presentato da Ibrahimovic stesso durante gli scorsi giorni che vede l'atleta vestire un'appariscente tuta futuristica. Già disponibile per iPhone e iPad, Zlatan Legends sarà distribuito anche su Google Play in un secondo momento.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti