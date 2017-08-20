Ibrahimovic rivela le app installate sul suo iPhone: presenti BioShock e Hitman

Logo Everyeye.it

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, noto per essere un grande appassionato del mondo videoludico, oltre che - ovviamente - un talentuoso e affermato calciatore di fama mondiale, ha di recente rivelato la lista delle 32 appe installate sul suo iPhone 7. Come prevedibile, il campione svedese possiede anche alcuni videogiochi mobile.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo la lista, andando ad evidenziare quelli che sono i videogame installati sullo smartphone di Ibrahimovic:

  • Personal Banking (exact app not disclosed)
  • WhatsApp
  • Instagram
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Messenger
  • Snapchat
  • TuneIn Radio
  • Skype
  • YouTube
  • Shazam
  • Spotify
  • Google Maps
  • Met Office
  • Weather App
  • Waze
  • Netflix
  • IMDb
  • Sky Sports
  • Live Football Score Centre
  • Warp Shift
  • Hitman Sniper
  • BioShock
  • Call of Duty: Strike Team
  • Omni (Swedish News App)
  • BBC News
  • BBC Sports
  • Bleacher Report
  • Premier League
  • ESPNFC
  • UFC
  • MMA
  • Underground Moves
  • Zlatan Legends

Tra i videogiochi presenti in elenco, come avrete notato, figura anche il nome di Zlatan Legends, titolo mobile presentato da Ibrahimovic stesso durante gli scorsi giorni che vede l'atleta vestire un'appariscente tuta futuristica. Già disponibile per iPhone e iPad, Zlatan Legends sarà distribuito anche su Google Play in un secondo momento.

