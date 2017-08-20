Ibrahimovic rivela le app installate sul suo iPhone: presenti BioShock e Hitman

, noto per essere un grande appassionato del mondo videoludico, oltre che - ovviamente - un talentuoso e affermato calciatore di fama mondiale, ha di recente rivelato la lista delle 32 appe installate sul suo. Come prevedibile, il campione svedese possiede anche alcuni videogiochi mobile.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo la lista, andando ad evidenziare quelli che sono i videogame installati sullo smartphone di Ibrahimovic:

Personal Banking (exact app not disclosed)

WhatsApp

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Messenger

Snapchat

TuneIn Radio

Skype

YouTube

Shazam

Spotify

Google Maps

Met Office

Weather App

Waze

Netflix

IMDb

Sky Sports

Live Football Score Centre

Warp Shift

Hitman Sniper

BioShock

Call of Duty: Strike Team

Omni (Swedish News App)

BBC News

BBC Sports

Bleacher Report

Premier League

ESPNFC

UFC

MMA

Underground Moves

Zlatan Legends

Tra i videogiochi presenti in elenco, come avrete notato, figura anche il nome di Zlatan Legends, titolo mobile presentato da Ibrahimovic stesso durante gli scorsi giorni che vede l'atleta vestire un'appariscente tuta futuristica. Già disponibile per iPhone e iPad, Zlatan Legends sarà distribuito anche su Google Play in un secondo momento.