Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Destiny 2 Oggi alle ore 21:00

Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo sparatutto Bungie!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Now
  3. Notizie
  4. Il catalogo di Playstation Now si amplia con Styx, The Swapper e altri 17 giochi

Il catalogo di Playstation Now si amplia con Styx, The Swapper e altri 17 giochi

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Il catalogo di Playstation Now, servizio che permette di giocare in streaming a un gran numero di produzioni presenti su Playstation, si amplia quest'oggi con una nuova selezione composta da 19 titoli.

Gli abbonati avranno accesso a Metal Slug 3, Styx: Master of Shadows, Entwined, The Swapper, Stealth Inc Ultimate Edition, Pixel Piracy, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut, The Swindle, Action Henk, Poncho, Fat Princess Adventures, Hohokum, Tiny Troopers Joint Ops, Leo’s Fortune, Stealth Inc 2: A Game Of Clones, Thomas Was Alone, Nova-111, Shadwen e Inside My Radio. Cosa ne pensate degli ultimi arrivi? Ricordiamo, purtroppo, che Playstation Now non è disponibile in Italia.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Now

  1. The Witcher 3: l'update per il 4K su PS4 Pro in arrivo nei prossimi giorni
  2. The Lost Child uscirà in Occidente nel corso del 2018 su PS4 e PS Vita

PlayStation Now

PlayStation Now

Contenuti più Letti