  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Humble Bundle
  3. Notizie
  4. Il nuovo Humble Bundle è dedicato ai giochi Deep Silver: Saints Row, Homefront

Il nuovo Humble Bundle è dedicato ai giochi Deep Silver: Saints Row, Homefront

di
E' disponibile da oggi il nuovo Humble Saints Row Bundle: nonostante il nome, il pacchetto non include solamente giochi della serie Saints Row ma anche altre produzioni Deep Silver come Homefront, Mighty No. 9 e Killer is Dead.

Pagando almeno 1 euro

  • Risen 3 Titan Lords Complete Edition
  • Deadlight Director's Cut
  • Homefront
  • Saints Row 2

Pagando almeno 4.34 euro

  • Tutti i giochi precedenti
  • Saints Row The Third
  • Saints Row Gat Out of Hell
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Killer is Dead Nightmare Edition
  • Altri giochi non anocra annunciati

Pagando almeno 12.83

  • Tutti i contenuti precedenti
  • Homefront The Revolution Standard Edition
  • Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition
  • Saints Row The Third - The Full Package
  • Saint's Row Gat Out of Hell Devil's Workshop Pack

Infine, pagando €64.14 si otterranno tutti i giochi citati poco sopra e il nuovo Agents of Mayhem, disponibile dal 18 agosto. Per saperne di più vi rimandiamo al sito di Humble Bundle.

