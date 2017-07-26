Il nuovo Humble Bundle è dedicato ai giochi Deep Silver: Saints Row, Homefront

E' disponibile da oggi il nuovo: nonostante il nome, il pacchetto non include solamente giochi della seriema anche altre produzionicome Homefront, Mighty No. 9 e Killer is Dead.

Pagando almeno 1 euro

Risen 3 Titan Lords Complete Edition

Deadlight Director's Cut

Homefront

Saints Row 2

Pagando almeno 4.34 euro

Tutti i giochi precedenti

Saints Row The Third

Saints Row Gat Out of Hell

Mighty No. 9

Killer is Dead Nightmare Edition

Altri giochi non anocra annunciati

Pagando almeno 12.83

Tutti i contenuti precedenti

Homefront The Revolution Standard Edition

Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition

Saints Row The Third - The Full Package

Saint's Row Gat Out of Hell Devil's Workshop Pack

Infine, pagando €64.14 si otterranno tutti i giochi citati poco sopra e il nuovo Agents of Mayhem, disponibile dal 18 agosto. Per saperne di più vi rimandiamo al sito di Humble Bundle.