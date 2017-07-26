Il nuovo Humble Bundle è dedicato ai giochi Deep Silver: Saints Row, Homefront

Pagando almeno 1 euro
- Risen 3 Titan Lords Complete Edition
- Deadlight Director's Cut
- Homefront
- Saints Row 2
Pagando almeno 4.34 euro
- Tutti i giochi precedenti
- Saints Row The Third
- Saints Row Gat Out of Hell
- Mighty No. 9
- Killer is Dead Nightmare Edition
- Altri giochi non anocra annunciati
Pagando almeno 12.83
- Tutti i contenuti precedenti
- Homefront The Revolution Standard Edition
- Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row The Third - The Full Package
- Saint's Row Gat Out of Hell Devil's Workshop Pack
Infine, pagando €64.14 si otterranno tutti i giochi citati poco sopra e il nuovo Agents of Mayhem, disponibile dal 18 agosto. Per saperne di più vi rimandiamo al sito di Humble Bundle.
