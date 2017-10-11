Il nuovo Humble Bundle include tutti i giochi della serie Borderlands

Pagando una qualsiasi cifra superiore a un euro
- Borderlands Game of the Year Edition
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Final Cut
- Wurm Unlimited
Pagando almeno 3.78 euro
- Tutti i giochi citati in precedenza
- Endless Legend Classic Edition
- Borderlands 2 (con tutti i DLC)
- Guild of Dungeoneering
Infine, con 8.51 euro riceverete tutti i giochi elencati sopra e Borderlands The Pre-Sequel. Se siete interessati potete cliccare qui, vi ricordiamo che l'offerta terminerà tra 13 giorni.
