Il nuovo Humble Bundle include tutti i giochi della serie Borderlands

E' ora disponibile il nuovo Humble Bundle (denominato Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle) che includ tra gli altri tutti gli episodi della serie Borderlands. In totale sarà possibile acquistare sette diversi titoli a poco meno di nove euro, vediamo insime l'offerta proposta.

Pagando una qualsiasi cifra superiore a un euro

  • Borderlands Game of the Year Edition
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Final Cut
  • Wurm Unlimited

Pagando almeno 3.78 euro

  • Tutti i giochi citati in precedenza
  • Endless Legend Classic Edition
  • Borderlands 2 (con tutti i DLC)
  • Guild of Dungeoneering

Infine, con 8.51 euro riceverete tutti i giochi elencati sopra e Borderlands The Pre-Sequel. Se siete interessati potete cliccare qui, vi ricordiamo che l'offerta terminerà tra 13 giorni.

