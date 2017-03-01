In Giappone, le vendite settimanali di WiiU sono state inferiori a Xbox One

La classifica settimanale delle vendite hardware e software in Giappone pubblicata da Media Create, sancisce il definitivo passaggio di testimone da Wii U a Nintendo Switch. La console del paddone, infatti, è riuscita a piazzarsi addirittura dietro a Xbox One, console che ha sempre faticato parecchio in territorio nipponico.

Sebbene la settimana corrente non si sia rivelata una delle migliori per Nintendo, grazie alla forte vendita di software per PlayStation 4, sarà interessante capire come l’arrivo della nuova ibrida della casa di Kyoto cambierà le carte in tavola.

Di seguito la classifica dei titoli più venduti in Giappone riportata da Media Create:

[PS4] NieR: Automata - 198,542;

[PS4] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) - 100,154;

[PSV] Super Robot Wars V (Limited Edition Included) - 83,733;

[PS4] Nioh - 17,360;

[PSV] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 3 Ultimate - 13,682;

[3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna - 13,441;

[PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 - 13,421;

[PS4] For Honor - 13,203;

[3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional - 13,093;

[PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard - 10,409;

[3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - 7,050;

[PS4] Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection - 6,734;

[PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) - 6,199;

[3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki - 6,106;

[3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World - 5,394;

[PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Limited and Bundled Editions Included) - 4,410;

[PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition - 4,046;

[3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo - 4,024;

[Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition - 2,775;

[3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! - 2,575;

Nella classifica riportata qui sotto, vediamo invece l’andamento delle vendite hardware: