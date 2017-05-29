Injustice 2: primo posto nella classifica italiana, ancora al vertice in UK

Continua il successo di: il picchiaduro targatoha debuttato al primo posto della classifica software italiana, mantenendo al tempo stesso la prima posizione della classifica inglese. Un risultato davvero positivo per il gioco sviluppato da

Classifica Italiana Console (15/21 Maggio 2017)

Il podio della classifica italiana console si completa con Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e FIFA 17, da segnalare il buon esordio di Farpoint (quinta posizione) e Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia.

01. Injustice 2 - PS4

02. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch

03. FIFA 17 - PS4

04. Grand Theft Auto V - PS4

05. Farpoint con Controller AIM - PS4

06. Minecraft PlayStation Edition - PS4

07. Tom Clancy's Rainbos Six Siege - PS4

08. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare - PS4

09. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch

10. Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia - Nintendo 3DS

Classifica Inglese Giochi Console

Injustice 2 Overwatch GTA V FIFA 17 Prey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Dishonored 2 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers

La classifica inglese della scorsa settimana vede Injustice 2 in testa, seguito da Overwatch e GTA V. Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers debutta invece al decimo posto.