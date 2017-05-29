Injustice 2: primo posto nella classifica italiana, ancora al vertice in UK

Classifica Italiana Console (15/21 Maggio 2017)
Il podio della classifica italiana console si completa con Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e FIFA 17, da segnalare il buon esordio di Farpoint (quinta posizione) e Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia.
01. Injustice 2 - PS4
02. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
03. FIFA 17 - PS4
04. Grand Theft Auto V - PS4
05. Farpoint con Controller AIM - PS4
06. Minecraft PlayStation Edition - PS4
07. Tom Clancy's Rainbos Six Siege - PS4
08. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare - PS4
09. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch
10. Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia - Nintendo 3DS
Classifica Inglese Giochi Console
- Injustice 2
- Overwatch
- GTA V
- FIFA 17
- Prey
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Dishonored 2
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers
La classifica inglese della scorsa settimana vede Injustice 2 in testa, seguito da Overwatch e GTA V. Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers debutta invece al decimo posto.