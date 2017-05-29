STRAFE Oggi alle ore 17:00

Giochiamo in diretta con Strafe, FPS dallo stile retrò.

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Injustice 2
  3. Notizie
  4. Injustice 2: primo posto nella classifica italiana, ancora al vertice in UK

Injustice 2: primo posto nella classifica italiana, ancora al vertice in UK

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Continua il successo di Injustice 2: il picchiaduro targato WB Games ha debuttato al primo posto della classifica software italiana, mantenendo al tempo stesso la prima posizione della classifica inglese. Un risultato davvero positivo per il gioco sviluppato da NetherRealm Studios.

Classifica Italiana Console (15/21 Maggio 2017)
Il podio della classifica italiana console si completa con Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e FIFA 17, da segnalare il buon esordio di Farpoint (quinta posizione) e Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia.

01. Injustice 2 - PS4
02. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
03. FIFA 17 - PS4
04. Grand Theft Auto V - PS4
05. Farpoint con Controller AIM - PS4
06. Minecraft PlayStation Edition - PS4
07. Tom Clancy's Rainbos Six Siege - PS4
08. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare - PS4
09. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch
10. Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia - Nintendo 3DS

Classifica Inglese Giochi Console

  1. Injustice 2
  2. Overwatch
  3. GTA V
  4. FIFA 17
  5. Prey
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  8. Dishonored 2
  9. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  10. Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers

La classifica inglese della scorsa settimana vede Injustice 2 in testa, seguito da Overwatch e GTA V. Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers debutta invece al decimo posto.

Quanto è interessante?
1 Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Injustice 2

  1. Nights of Azure 2 per Nintendo Switch uscirà il 31 agosto in Giappone
  2. Monster Hunter XX supporterà il Cross-Play tra le versioni Switch e 3DS
Injustice 2
Aggiungi in Collezione

Injustice 2

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 16/05/2017
  • Xbox One : 16/05/2017
  • Genere: Picchiaduro 3D
  • Sviluppatore: NetherRealm Studios
  • Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile
  • Multiplayer Online: 2 Giocatori

che voto dai a Injustice 2?

8

media su 34 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

  • Contenuti più Letti