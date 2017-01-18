Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese, con 137.797 copie vendute durante la settimana di lancio. Il titolo Square-Enix è seguito da Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony per PlayStation Vita a quota 76.000 copie, segue la versione per PS4 con 40,000 unità.

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
In top ten trovano spazio anche Pokemon Sole e Luna, Super Mario Maker 3DS, Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki, Final Fantasy XV e Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 Tachiagare Nippon.

  1. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix, 01/12/17) – 137,797
  2. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 76,166
  3. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 40,006
  4. [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 31,656 (3,071,241)
  5. [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 23,845 (914,683)
  6. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 23,192 (608,398)
  7. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 16,732 (261,089)
  8. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 10,066 (245,418)
  9. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 10,004 (917,772)
  10. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 8,890 (1,083,384)
  11. [PS4] SG/ZH School Girl/Zombie Hunter (D3 Publisher, 01/12/17) – 8,439
  12. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 7,334 (152,172)
  13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 6,410 (107,764)
  14. [PSV] Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni Bikini Party Edition (Marvelous, 01/12/17) – 5,078
  15. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Sega, 12/08/16) – 5,064 (331,388)
  16. [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Mojang, 06/23/16) – 4,940 (275,984)
  17. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft, 12/01/16) – 4,656 (102,611)
  18. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (EA, 10/21/16) – 4,647 (249,053)
  19. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (Konami, 12/15/16) – 3,714 (77,274)
  20. [PS4] Resident Evil 6 (Capcom, 12/01/16) – 3,272 (28,196)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. PlayStation 4 – 39,116 (78,927)
  2. New 3DS XL – 23,212 (54,645)
  3. PlayStation Vita – 13,816 (34,023)
  4. Nintendo 2DS – 9,243 (26,214)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,887 (8,242)
  6. New Nintendo 3DS – 2,091 (8,019)
  7. Wii U – 1,169 (3,147)
  8. PlayStation 3 – 701 (1,156)
  9. Xbox One – 75 (180)

Sul fronte hardware, PlayStation 4 domina con 39.000 unità (in calo rispetto alle 78.000 della scorsa settimana) con a seguire New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation Vita. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One con soli 75 pezzi venduti.

  • Contenuti più Letti