Kirby: uno sconto del 25% sul Nintendo eShop per i capitoli 3DS e Wii U

In occasione del 25° anniversario di Kirby, Nintendo ha deciso di scontare del 25% i capitoli 3DS e Wii U della saga disponibili sul Nintendo eShop europeo. La promozione sarà disponibile fino al 17 Agosto.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo tutti i capitoli di Kirby scontati del 25% sul Nintendo eShop europeo:

Wii U

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
  • Kirby’s Adventure
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Land 3
  • Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
  • Kirby: Mass Attack
  • Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Nintendo 3DS

  • Kirby: Triple Deluxe
  • Kirby: Planet Robobot
  • 3D Classics: Kirby’s Adventure
  • Kirby’s Dream Land
  • Kirby’s Dream Land 2

La promozione sarà disponibile sul Nintendo eShop europeo fino al 17 Agosto. Approfitterete dell'occasione per fare qualche acquisto? Per conoscere tutte le altre novità vi rimandiamo alla nostra rubrica con le notizie più importanti della settimana.

FONTE: Destructoid
