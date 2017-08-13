Kirby: uno sconto del 25% sul Nintendo eShop per i capitoli 3DS e Wii U

Di seguito vi elenchiamo tutti i capitoli di Kirby scontati del 25% sul Nintendo eShop europeo:
Wii U
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
- Kirby: Mass Attack
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
Nintendo 3DS
- Kirby: Triple Deluxe
- Kirby: Planet Robobot
- 3D Classics: Kirby’s Adventure
- Kirby’s Dream Land
- Kirby’s Dream Land 2
La promozione sarà disponibile sul Nintendo eShop europeo fino al 17 Agosto. Approfitterete dell'occasione per fare qualche acquisto? Per conoscere tutte le altre novità vi rimandiamo alla nostra rubrica con le notizie più importanti della settimana.
FONTE: Destructoid
