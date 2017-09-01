Koei-Tecmo porterà Dynasty Warriors 9 e AOT 2 al Tokyo Game Show 2017

Koei-Tecmo Tokyo Game Show 2017
- 1 Million Person Romance of the Three Kingdoms (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)
- 1 Million Person Nobunaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)
- 1 Million Person Winning Post (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)
- Atelier Lydie & Soeur: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting (PS4, PS Vita, Switch)
- Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android)
- Attack on Titan (???)
- Augmented Reality Girls Trinary (iOS, Android)
- Champion Jockey Special (Switch)
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS4, PS3, XBO, 360, PC)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)
- Dynasty Warriors Online Z (PS4, PS3, PC)
- Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS0
- Kiniro no Corda 2 ff (PS Vita)
- Nioh (PS4)
- Nobunaga’s Ambition 201X (iOS, Android, PC, PS Vita)
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Boku-tachi no Sengoku (iOS, Android, PC)
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi
- Nobunyaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC)
- Tokimeki Restaurant (iOS, Android)
- Winning Post 8 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Switch, PC)
- Winning Post Stallion (iOS, Android)
Non sono esclusi ovviamente annunci a sorpresa e nuovi reveal, secondo alcuni rumor Koei-Tecmo potrebbe presentare alcune novità legate a Nioh, anche se al momento sembra decisamente troppo presto per un sequel.
