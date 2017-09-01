Logo Everyeye.it

  Dynasty Warriors 9
  Koei-Tecmo porterà Dynasty Warriors 9 e AOT 2 al Tokyo Game Show 2017

Koei-Tecmo porterà Dynasty Warriors 9 e AOT 2 al Tokyo Game Show 2017

di
Koei-Tecmo ha annunciato la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show di settembre: il publisher giapponese porterà in fiera titoli molto attesi come Dynasty Warriors 9, Fire Emblem Warriors e Attack on Titan 2 (titolo non definitivo). Di seguito, l'elenco completo.

Koei-Tecmo Tokyo Game Show 2017

  • 1 Million Person Romance of the Three Kingdoms (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)
  • 1 Million Person Nobunaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)
  • 1 Million Person Winning Post (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)
  • Atelier Lydie & Soeur: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting (PS4, PS Vita, Switch)
  • Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android)
  • Attack on Titan (???)
  • Augmented Reality Girls Trinary (iOS, Android)
  • Champion Jockey Special (Switch)
  • Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS4, PS3, XBO, 360, PC)
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)
  • Dynasty Warriors Online Z (PS4, PS3, PC)
  • Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS0
  • Kiniro no Corda 2 ff (PS Vita)
  • Nioh (PS4)
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition 201X (iOS, Android, PC, PS Vita)
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition: Boku-tachi no Sengoku (iOS, Android, PC)
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi
  • Nobunyaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC)
  • Tokimeki Restaurant (iOS, Android)
  • Winning Post 8 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Switch, PC)
  • Winning Post Stallion (iOS, Android)

Non sono esclusi ovviamente annunci a sorpresa e nuovi reveal, secondo alcuni rumor Koei-Tecmo potrebbe presentare alcune novità legate a Nioh, anche se al momento sembra decisamente troppo presto per un sequel.

