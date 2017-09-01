Koei-Tecmo porterà Dynasty Warriors 9 e AOT 2 al Tokyo Game Show 2017

ha annunciato la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show di settembre: il publisher giapponese porterà in fiera titoli molto attesi come(titolo non definitivo). Di seguito, l'elenco completo.

Koei-Tecmo Tokyo Game Show 2017

1 Million Person Romance of the Three Kingdoms (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)

1 Million Person Nobunaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)

1 Million Person Winning Post (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile)

Atelier Lydie & Soeur: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting (PS4, PS Vita, Switch)

Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android)

Attack on Titan (???)

Augmented Reality Girls Trinary (iOS, Android)

Champion Jockey Special (Switch)

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS4, PS3, XBO, 360, PC)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors Online Z (PS4, PS3, PC)

Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS0

Kiniro no Corda 2 ff (PS Vita)

Nioh (PS4)

Nobunaga’s Ambition 201X (iOS, Android, PC, PS Vita)

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Boku-tachi no Sengoku (iOS, Android, PC)

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi

Nobunyaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC)

Tokimeki Restaurant (iOS, Android)

Winning Post 8 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Switch, PC)

Winning Post Stallion (iOS, Android)

Non sono esclusi ovviamente annunci a sorpresa e nuovi reveal, secondo alcuni rumor Koei-Tecmo potrebbe presentare alcune novità legate a Nioh, anche se al momento sembra decisamente troppo presto per un sequel.