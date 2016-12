Kojima: 2016 anno difficile, ma sono contento per l'annuncio di Death Stranding

1/2 The year of 2016 was such a tumultuous year. Establishing the studio, planning the new game, hiring crews, finding the new base & engine pic.twitter.com/dle4uPgqxd

2/2

casting, building the new spaceship Enterprise. Everything had to do at once but overall I'm glad that I could announce DEATH STRANDING. pic.twitter.com/OVB9QVVLpP