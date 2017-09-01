Logo Everyeye.it

Konami porterà Metal Gear Survive e PES 2018 al Tokyo Game Show

Konami ha annunciato la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017, in programma dal 21 al 24 settembre. Il publisher giapponese porterà in fiera titoli come Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Metal Gear Survive e 100% Pascal Sensei Perfect Paint Bombers.

Giochi Console

  • 100% Pascal Sensei: Perfect Paint Bombers (3DS)
  • Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Championship 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita)
  • Metal Gear Survive (PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PS4, PS3)
  • Super Bomberman R (Switch)

Giochi Mobile

  • Love Plus Every (iOS, Android)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (iOS, Android)
  • Professional Baseball Spirits A (iOS, Android)
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android)

Giochi Partner

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4)
  • VA-11 Hall-A (PS Vita)

Cosa ne pensate della line-up di Konami per l'evento giapponese?

