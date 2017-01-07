L'account Twitter di Square-Enix Europe è stato hackerato nelle scorse ore

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Nelle scorse ore, l'account Twitter di Square-Enix Europe ha subito un attacco da parte di un gruppo di hacker, autori di una serie di messaggi di derisione e discutibile ironia.

Tra i cinguettii non proprio opportuni abbiamo messaggi come: "some white faggot hacked our acc... god we hate white people", o "if U don't watch ANIME then what are U doing with Ur LIFE??". I tweet non sono più raggiungibili, tuttavia, poiché Square-Enix Europe è riuscita in seguito a riprendere le redini del proprio account, riportando tutto alla normalità, come dimostrato dal tweet riportato in calce.

Per fortuna non si è trattato di un attacco dalle serie entità (ed intenzioni), ma che certamente non avrà fatto un gran piacere alla compagnia nipponica.

