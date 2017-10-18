L'Ombra della Guerra debutta in cima alla classifica giapponese

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche hardware e software riportate da Media Create (ricordiamo che nel caso dei giochi vengono contate soltanto le vendite retail).
Classifica software
- [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 20,144 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 19,622 (1,232,523)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 13,321 (747,454)
- [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 12,215 (38,003)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 8,367 (97,135)
- [PS4] Lost Sphear (Square Enix, 10/12/17) – 7,363 (Nuovo)
- [PS4] FIFA 18 (Limited Editions and Bundles Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 6,703 (75,791)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,088 (610,953)
- [NSW] Lost Sphear (Square Enix, 10/12/17) – 5,770 (Nuovo)
- [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE, 10/14/17) – 5,457 (Nuovo)
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Limited Edition Included) (Falcom, 09/28/17) – 5,457 (105,298)
- [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 4,307 (102,018)
- [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (Ubisoft, 10/05/17) – 4,093 (14,919)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 4,016 (53,531)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 3,966 (155,634)
- [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 3,939 (180,898)
- [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,815 (44,239)
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 3,659 (1,741,582)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,497 (253,665)
- [PSV] Yoshiwara Higanbana: Kuon no Chigiri (Prototype, 10/12/17) – 3,396 (Nuovo)
Classifica hardware
- Switch – 40,803 (38,204)
- PlayStation 4 – 16,933 (16,680)
- New 2DS LL – 10,569 (12,658)
- New 3DS LL – 8,369 (8,534)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,773 (5,869)
- PlayStation Vita – 3,938 (3,545)
- 2DS – 1,565 (1,594)
- New 3DS – 242 (265)
- Xbox One – 71 (186)
- PlayStation 3 – 65 (72)
- Wii U – 58 (45)
Come potete vedere, Nintendo Switch continua a mantenersi in testa alla classifica hardware, mentre La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra ha segnato un ottimo debutto su PlayStation 4, seguito sul podio da Splatoon 2 e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
FONTE: Gematsu
