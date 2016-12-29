La classifica dei dieci più grandi Vaporware del 2016 secondo Wired

Nel 2016 sono finalmente usciti titoli annunciato da un decennio come The Last Guardian e Final Fantasy XV, tanti altri giochi però non sono riusciti a vedere la luce durante l'anno che sta per terminare. Wired.com ha stilato la classifica dei dieci più grandi Vaporware del 2016.

La top ten di Wired include Beyond Good & Evil 2 (annunciato nel 2008), The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (annunciato nel 2013), Space Venture (annunciato nel 2012), Unsung Story e Project Phoenix (annunciati nel 2014 e 2013), Cuphead (2014), Project Giant Robot (E3 2014), Kingdom Hearts III (2013), Deep Down (Tokyo Game Show 2013), Hiveswap (2012) e Star Citizen (2012).

Si tratta di titoli annunciati ormai da molti anni e attesi per il 2016 ma rimandati a più riprese dagli sviluppatori. Sappiamo che The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild uscirà nel 2017 mentre Beyond Good & Evil 2 dovrebbe arrivare nel 2018 (probabilmente con un nuovo titolo) in esclusiva su Switch. Cuphead uscirà il prossimo anno su PC e Xbox One mentre Project Giant Robo sembra essere stato cancellato. Incerto invece il destino di Deep Down (scomparso dai radar da oltre due anni) mentre Kingdom Hearts III potrebbe vedere la luce nel corso del 2017.