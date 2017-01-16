FIFA 17 e Diablo III in cima alla Classifica Italiana Console e PC

Secondo i dati diffusi da Gfk, è statoa piazzarsi al primo posto della classifica software italiana su console nella settimana che va dal 2 all'8 gennaio 2017. Il titolo sportivo di Electronic Arts è seguito a ruota dadi Ubisoft, e da due colossi del genere sparatutto, ovvero

Top 10 console

1. FIFA 17 (EA, PS4)

2. Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft, PS4)

Battlefield 1 (EA, PS4)

4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (Activision, PS4)

5. Just Dance 2017 (Ubisoft, Wii)

6. Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar, PS4)

7. Pokémon Sole (Nintendo, 3DS)

8. Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 3DS)

9. Pokémon Luna (Nintendo, 3DS)

10. FIFA 17 (EA, PS3)

Top 10 PC

1. Diablo III Battle Chest (Blizzard)

2. The Sims 4 (EA)

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II (Activision)

4. StarCraft II Battlechest Vol. 2 (Blizzard)

5. Farming Simulator 17 (Focus Home)

6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision)

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Activision)

8. Football Manager 2017 (SEGA)

9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision)

10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - Nuketown Edition (Activision)

Da sottolineare il ritorno in cima alla classifica PC di Diablo III, che di recente si è arricchito con l'Anniversay Pack grazie al quale sono stati introdotti nuovi eventi speciali e nuovi contenuti in occasione del ventesimo anniversario della storica serie action RPG. Infine, anche il franchise di Call of Duty sembra vivere un momento buono su Personal Computer: Activision è riuscita infatti a piazzare in top 10 ben 5 capitoli diversi della serie.