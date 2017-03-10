La colonna sonora di Final Fantasy XV (su 4 CD) arriverà anche in Occidente

La soundtrack di Final Fantasy XV include ben 96 brani suddivisi in quattro CD, un ricchissimo cofanetto arricchito inoltre da una speciale confezione cartonata con artwork esclusivo. Di seguito, l'elenco completo dei pezzi della colonna sonora di FF 15:
CD 1
- 1 Somnus (Strumentale)
- 2 Departure
- 3 Broken Down
- 4 Hammerhead
- 5 Wanderlust
- 6 Encroaching Fear
- 7 Stand Your Ground
- 8 Relax and Reflect
- 9 Day's End Fanfare
- 10 Horizon
- 11 Safe Haven
- 12 Lurking Danger
- 13 Hunt or Be Hunted
- 14 CINDY
- 15 Urban Chrome
- 16 A Quick Pit Stop
- 17 Love Lost
- 18 Galdin Quay
- 19 ARDYN
- 20 The Aggressors
- 21 Nox Aeterna
- 22 The Hunters
- 23 What Lies Within
- 24 Daemons
- 25 Bros on the Road
- 26 Fantastica!
CD 2
- 1 The Niflheim Empire
- 2 Veiled in Black
- 3 Valse di Fantastica
- 4 Crystalline Chill
- 5 What a Hoot
- 6 Blues de Chocobo
- 7 Reel Rumble
- 8 The Fight Is On!
- 9 Lestallum
- 10 Welcome to the Leville
- 11 Unsettling Aura
- 12 Don't Panic!
- 13 Apocalypsis Noctis
- 14 Cosmogony
- 15 Melancholia
- 16 A Premonition
- 17 Nox Divina
- 18 Labyrinthine
- 19 Flying R
- 20 Imperial Infiltration
- 21 Veiled in Black (Arrangiamento)
- 22 Invidia
- 23 Sorrow Without Solace
CD 3
- 1 Sunset Waltz
- 2 Disquiet
- 3 Omnis Lacrima
- 4 Rodeo de Chocobo
- 5 Listen Up
- 6 Creeping Shadows
- 7 Impending Peril
- 8 Up for the Challenge
- 9 Cape Caem
- 10 Cape Caem - Our New Home
- 11 Cape Caem - Hidden Harbor
- 12 Bros on the Road II
- 13 Noctis
- 14 Over the Waves
- 15 Altissia
- 16 Altissia - Gondola Ride
- 17 Welcome to the Royal Suite
- 18 Starlit Waltz
- 19 Prayer de Luna
- 20 No Time Left
- 21 Song of the Stars
- 22 The Hydraean's Wrath
- 23 Ardyn II
- 24 Luna
- 25 Apocalypsis Aquarius
CD 4
- 1 Broken Bonds
- 2 Dining Car
- 3 Cartanica
- 4 Relax and Reflect - Pensive
- 5 Careening Into Danger
- 6 Tenebrae
- 7 Horrors of the Night
- 8 End of the Road
- 9 An Empire in Ruins
- 10 Ravus Aeterna
- 11 In the Light of the Crystal
- 12 A World Unwaking
- 13 Neverending Nightmare
- 14 Homecoming
- 15 Hammerhead - The Last Bastion
- 16 Somnus
- 17 Hellfire
- 18 Magna Insomnia
- 19 Dawn
- 20 Somnus Ultima
- 21 Dewdrops at Dawn
- 22 Main Theme from Final Fantasy
Restiamo in attesa di eventuali aggiornamenti riguardo il possibile lancio dell'edizione fisica della colonna sonora di Final Fantasy XV in Occidente.