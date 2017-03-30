Nioh (Patch 1.06) Oggi alle ore 17:00

Vi mostriamo le nuove missioni di Nioh!

La colonna sonora di NieR Automata è ora disponibile su iTunes

di
Square-Enix ha reso disponibile la colonna sonora di NieR Automata su iTunes Store. La soundtrack originale, composta da Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi e Kuniyuki Takahasi è ora disponibile per il download al prezzo di 15,99 euro.

La soundtrack si compone di 46 diverse tracce tratte da NieR Automata, di seguito vi riportiamo l'elenco completo delle canzoni incluse nella colonna sonora:

  1. Significance – Keiichi Okabe
  2. City Ruins (Rays of Light) – Keiichi Okabe
  3. Peaceful Sleep – Keiichi Okabe
  4. Memories of Dust – Kuniyuki Takahashi
  5. Birth of a Wish – Keiichi Okabe
  6. The Color of Depression – Keiichi Okabe
  7. Amusement Park – Keigo Hoashi
  8. A Beautiful Song – Keigo Hoashi
  9. Voice of no Return – Keiichi Okabe
  10. Grandma (Destruction) – Kuniyuki Takahashi, Keiichi Okabe
  11. Faltering Prayer (Dawn Breeze) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
  12. Emil’s Shop – Kuniyuki Takahashi, Sho Ishihama
  13. Treasured Times – Keigo Hoashi
  14. Vague Hope (Cold Rain) – Keigo Hoashi
  15. Weight of the World English Version – J’Nique Nicole – Keiichi Okabe
  17. City Ruins (Shade) – Keiichi Okabe
  18. End of the Unknown – Keiichi Okabe
  20. Pascal – Keiichi Okabe
  21. Forest Kingdom – Keigo Hoashi
  22. Dark Colossus (Kaiju) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
  23. Copied City – Keigo Hoashi
  24. Wretched Weaponry – Keiichi Okabe
  25. Possessed by Disease – Keiichi Okabe
  26. Broken Heart – Keigo Hoashi
  28. Mourning – Keiichi Okabe
  29. Dependent Weakling – Kuniyuki Takahashi
  30. Weight of the World Kowaretasekainouta – Marina Kawano – Keiichi Okabe
  31. Rebirth & Hope – Keigo Hoashi
  32. War & War – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
  33. Crumbling Lies (Front) – Keigo Hoashi
  34. Widespread Illness – Keigo Hoashi
  35. Fortress of Lies – Keiichi Okabe
  36. Vague Hope (Spring Rain) – Keigo Hoashi
  37. Song of the Ancients (Atonement) – Keiichi Okabe
  38. Blissful Death – Keiichi Okabe
  39. Emil (Despair) – Keigo Hoashi, Sho Ishihama
  40. Faltering Prayer (Starry Sky) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
  41. Alien Manifestation – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
  42. The Tower – Keiichi Okabe
  43. Bipolar Nightmare – Keigo Hoashi
  44. The Sound of the End – Keigo Hoashi
  45. Weight of the World Nouveau-FR Version – Emi Evans – Keiichi Okabe
  46. Weight of the World the End of YoRHa – Keiichi Okabe

Se siete interessati all'acquisto potete cliccare qui, per il momento la soundtrack è in vendita esclusivamente su iTunes e non sappiamo se prossimamente arriverà su altri store digitali.

NieR Automata
NieR Automata

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • Pc
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 10/03/2017
  • Pc : 17/03/2017
  • Genere: Action RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Platinum Games
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Pegi: 16+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Inglese
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

