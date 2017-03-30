La colonna sonora di NieR Automata è ora disponibile su iTunes

La soundtrack si compone di 46 diverse tracce tratte da NieR Automata, di seguito vi riportiamo l'elenco completo delle canzoni incluse nella colonna sonora:
- Significance – Keiichi Okabe
- City Ruins (Rays of Light) – Keiichi Okabe
- Peaceful Sleep – Keiichi Okabe
- Memories of Dust – Kuniyuki Takahashi
- Birth of a Wish – Keiichi Okabe
- The Color of Depression – Keiichi Okabe
- Amusement Park – Keigo Hoashi
- A Beautiful Song – Keigo Hoashi
- Voice of no Return – Keiichi Okabe
- Grandma (Destruction) – Kuniyuki Takahashi, Keiichi Okabe
- Faltering Prayer (Dawn Breeze) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
- Emil’s Shop – Kuniyuki Takahashi, Sho Ishihama
- Treasured Times – Keigo Hoashi
- Vague Hope (Cold Rain) – Keigo Hoashi
- Weight of the World English Version – J’Nique Nicole – Keiichi Okabe
- City Ruins (Shade) – Keiichi Okabe
- End of the Unknown – Keiichi Okabe
- Voice of no Return – Keiichi Okabe
- Pascal – Keiichi Okabe
- Forest Kingdom – Keigo Hoashi
- Dark Colossus (Kaiju) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
- Copied City – Keigo Hoashi
- Wretched Weaponry – Keiichi Okabe
- Possessed by Disease – Keiichi Okabe
- Broken Heart – Keigo Hoashi
- Wretched Weaponry – Keiichi Okabe
- Mourning – Keiichi Okabe
- Dependent Weakling – Kuniyuki Takahashi
- Weight of the World Kowaretasekainouta – Marina Kawano – Keiichi Okabe
- Rebirth & Hope – Keigo Hoashi
- War & War – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
- Crumbling Lies (Front) – Keigo Hoashi
- Widespread Illness – Keigo Hoashi
- Fortress of Lies – Keiichi Okabe
- Vague Hope (Spring Rain) – Keigo Hoashi
- Song of the Ancients (Atonement) – Keiichi Okabe
- Blissful Death – Keiichi Okabe
- Emil (Despair) – Keigo Hoashi, Sho Ishihama
- Faltering Prayer (Starry Sky) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
- Alien Manifestation – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe
- The Tower – Keiichi Okabe
- Bipolar Nightmare – Keigo Hoashi
- The Sound of the End – Keigo Hoashi
- Weight of the World Nouveau-FR Version – Emi Evans – Keiichi Okabe
- Weight of the World the End of YoRHa – Keiichi Okabe
Se siete interessati all'acquisto potete cliccare qui, per il momento la soundtrack è in vendita esclusivamente su iTunes e non sappiamo se prossimamente arriverà su altri store digitali.