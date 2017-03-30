La colonna sonora di NieR Automata è ora disponibile su iTunes

ha reso disponibile la colonna sonora disu iTunes Store. La soundtrack originale, composta da Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi e Kuniyuki Takahasi è ora disponibile per il download al prezzo di 15,99 euro.

La soundtrack si compone di 46 diverse tracce tratte da NieR Automata, di seguito vi riportiamo l'elenco completo delle canzoni incluse nella colonna sonora:

Significance – Keiichi Okabe City Ruins (Rays of Light) – Keiichi Okabe Peaceful Sleep – Keiichi Okabe Memories of Dust – Kuniyuki Takahashi Birth of a Wish – Keiichi Okabe The Color of Depression – Keiichi Okabe Amusement Park – Keigo Hoashi A Beautiful Song – Keigo Hoashi Voice of no Return – Keiichi Okabe Grandma (Destruction) – Kuniyuki Takahashi, Keiichi Okabe Faltering Prayer (Dawn Breeze) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe Emil’s Shop – Kuniyuki Takahashi, Sho Ishihama Treasured Times – Keigo Hoashi Vague Hope (Cold Rain) – Keigo Hoashi Weight of the World English Version – J’Nique Nicole – Keiichi Okabe Significance – Keiichi Okabe City Ruins (Shade) – Keiichi Okabe End of the Unknown – Keiichi Okabe Voice of no Return – Keiichi Okabe Pascal – Keiichi Okabe Forest Kingdom – Keigo Hoashi Dark Colossus (Kaiju) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe Copied City – Keigo Hoashi Wretched Weaponry – Keiichi Okabe Possessed by Disease – Keiichi Okabe Broken Heart – Keigo Hoashi Wretched Weaponry – Keiichi Okabe Mourning – Keiichi Okabe Dependent Weakling – Kuniyuki Takahashi Weight of the World Kowaretasekainouta – Marina Kawano – Keiichi Okabe Rebirth & Hope – Keigo Hoashi War & War – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe Crumbling Lies (Front) – Keigo Hoashi Widespread Illness – Keigo Hoashi Fortress of Lies – Keiichi Okabe Vague Hope (Spring Rain) – Keigo Hoashi Song of the Ancients (Atonement) – Keiichi Okabe Blissful Death – Keiichi Okabe Emil (Despair) – Keigo Hoashi, Sho Ishihama Faltering Prayer (Starry Sky) – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe Alien Manifestation – Keigo Hoashi, Keiichi Okabe The Tower – Keiichi Okabe Bipolar Nightmare – Keigo Hoashi The Sound of the End – Keigo Hoashi Weight of the World Nouveau-FR Version – Emi Evans – Keiichi Okabe Weight of the World the End of YoRHa – Keiichi Okabe

Se siete interessati all'acquisto potete cliccare qui, per il momento la soundtrack è in vendita esclusivamente su iTunes e non sappiamo se prossimamente arriverà su altri store digitali.