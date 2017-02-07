La versione retail di The Binding Of Isaac per Switch includerà vari bonus

sarà uno dei giochi di lancio di Nintendo Switch, oggi il publisherha annunciato una serie di bonus che saranno inclusi nella Launch Edition, al momento confermata solamente per il mercato americano.

Le prime copie retail di The Binding Of Isaac Alterbirth + per Switch includeranno due set di adesivi e una copertina alternativa che potrà essere utilizzata in sostituzione di quella standard. Purtroppo, Nicalis non ha previsto l'arrivo dell'edizione scatolata del gioco in Europa, il publisher ha però invitato i giocatori interessati a far sentire la propria voce sui social network, in caso di grande richiesta la situazione potrebbe cambiare.