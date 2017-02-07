Le prime copie retail di The Binding Of Isaac Alterbirth + per Switch includeranno due set di adesivi e una copertina alternativa che potrà essere utilizzata in sostituzione di quella standard. Purtroppo, Nicalis non ha previsto l'arrivo dell'edizione scatolata del gioco in Europa, il publisher ha però invitato i giocatori interessati a far sentire la propria voce sui social network, in caso di grande richiesta la situazione potrebbe cambiare.
La versione retail di The Binding Of Isaac per Switch includerà vari bonus
Davide Leoni
The Binding Of Isaac Alterbirth + sarà uno dei giochi di lancio di Nintendo Switch, oggi il publisher Nicalis ha annunciato una serie di bonus che saranno inclusi nella Launch Edition, al momento confermata solamente per il mercato americano.
Preordered #nintendoswitch The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+? If not, here's more reasons to get the launch edition! https://t.co/9zx3oMpNUP pic.twitter.com/3kLCL24thy— Nicalis, Inc. (@nicalis) 6 febbraio 2017
Who wants The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ available for Nintendo Switch physical/retail in Europe? RT pic.twitter.com/uX68AQz6M7— Nicalis, Inc. (@nicalis) 18 gennaio 2017
