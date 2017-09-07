LEGO Worlds e Monster Hunter Stories tra le ultime novità del Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Switch
Da segnalare, oltre ai titoli citati poco sopra, anche l'arrivo su Switch di Double Dragon IV, The Bridge, Lichtspeer Double Speer Edition e R.B.I. Baseball 17.
- LEGO Worlds (WB Games, €29.99 / £24.99)
- The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ (Nicalis, €39.99 / £35.99)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 (Nighthawk Interactive, €29.99 / £26.99)
- The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, €9.99 / £8.99)
- NeuroVoider (Flying Oak, €13.99 / £12.99)
- Lichtspeer Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas, €9.99 / £8.99)
- Double Dragon IV (Arc System Works, €9.49 / £8.59)
- Blue's Journey (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
- Physical Contact: 2048 (Collavier Corporation, €5.00 / £4.49)
- LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack (Warner Bros., €3.99 / £3.29)
Nintendo 3DS
- Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom, €39.99 / £34.99)
- Crystareino (KEMCO, €9.99 / £8.99)
- Hello Kitty behind a strawberry (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Iconic Hello Kitty (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Hello Kitty surrounded by pink (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Hello Kitty swims under the sea (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Tropical style (Mister Men, €0.99 / £0.89)
- Sunshine is in Australia (Mister Men, €0.99 / £0.89)
Nintendo Wii U
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic (Snowcastle Games, €9.99 / £8.99)
- The Gem Collector (TreeFall Studios, €2.99 / £2.69)
Cosa ne pensate delle novità della settimana per Switch, Wii U e 3DS?
Quanto è interessante?
