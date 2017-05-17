Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ancora in cima alla classifica di vendite in Giappone

L'ente Media Create ha da poco pubblicato i dati relativi ai videogiochi e alle console più venuti nell'ultima settimana in Giappone, e in cima alla classifica rimane ancora saldo, seguito da

Di seguito, ecco la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone nel periodo che va dall'8 al 14 maggio (tra parentesi, le vendite totali):

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 36,440 (411,915) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 15,002 (1,466,546) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,916 (454,783) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 10,574 (138,938) [3DS] Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death (Koei Tecmo, 05/11/17) – 8,599 (New) [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 5,713 (174,868) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 5,056 (325,553) [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 4,016 (52,678) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 3,959 (73,683) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 3,486 (89,964) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,410 (208,856) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,395 (119,708) [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 3,080 (177,945) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,062 (3,259,837) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,939 (175,948) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,929 (1,038,463) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 2,880 (334,080) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 2,527 (192,045) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,429 (2,771,420) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 2,146 (718,551)

Per quanto riguarda la classifica delle console, invece, rimane in vetta Nintendo Switch, che si riconferma anche questa settimana come la piattaforma più acquistata dai giocatori giapponesi, sebbene il totale di unità vendute sia inferiore rispetto a quello della scorsa settimana. Di seguito, ecco i dati riportati da Media Create (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

Switch – 24,712 (47,911)

New 3DS LL – 13,643 (20,457)

PlayStation 4 – 12,334 (20,963)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,961 (6,991)

PlayStation Vita – 4,114 (7,158)

2DS – 2,862 (5,355)

New 3DS – 1,021 (1,169)

PlayStation 3 – 325 (407)

Wii U – 157 (397)

Xbox One – 149 (677)