Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continua a dominare la classifica software giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 90,652 (375,475)
- [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 31,271 (128,365)
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 30,338 (1,451,544)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 21,926 (442,867)
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 14,765 (169,154)
- [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 10,975 (86,477)
- [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 10,632 (69,723)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,488 (205,446)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 8,134 (1,035,534)
- [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 7,245 (320,497)
- [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,121 (116,313)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 6,940 (3,256,775)
- [PS4] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 6,560 (48,662)
- [PS4] Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 5,413 (174,865)
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 5,363 (716,405)
- [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 5,314 (2,768,991)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 5,120 (173,009)
- [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 4,051 (1,149,824)
- [3DS] Kirby Planet Robobot (Nintendo, 04/28/16) – 4,005 (560,524)
- [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings (Aquaplus, 04/20/17) – 3,851 (37,891)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Nintendo Switch – 47,911 (48,694)
- PlayStation 4 – 20,963 (15,222)
- New 3DS XL – 20,457 (17,570)
- PlayStation Vita – 7,158 (5,164)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,991 (4,112)
- Nintendo 2DS – 5,355 (3,945)
- New 3DS – 1,169 (1,114)
- Xbox One – 677 (68)
- PlayStation 3 – 407 (367)
- Wii U – 397 (262)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch si piazza davanti alla concorrenza con 47.000 pezzi venduti, più del doppio rispetto a PlayStation 4 (20,963) e New Nintendo 3DS XL (20,457).
