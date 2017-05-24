Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continua a guidare la classifica software giapponese

Hello Neighbor (Alpha 4) Oggi alle ore 17:00

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è ancora una volta il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone, con 28.781 copie distribuite. Al secondo posto troviamo Monster Hunter XX seguito da The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Da segnalare anche il debutto di Prey, che occupa la quinta posizione della classifica con 7.000 copie vendute. Danganronpa 1-2 Reload si piazza invece in ottava posizione con 3,880 unità.

  1. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 28,781 (440,696)
  2. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 12,643 (1,479,189)
  3. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,849 (465,631)
  4. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 7,470 (146,408)
  5. [PS4] Prey (Bethesda Softworks, 05/18/17) – 7,105
  6. [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 4,740 (330,293)
  7. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 4,400 (179,268)
  8. [PS4] Danganronpa 1•2 Reload (Spike Chunsoft, 05/18/17) – 3,880
  9. [PS4] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 3,302 (55,979)
  10. [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,286 (122,993)
  11. [3DS] Attack on Titan Escape from Certain Death (Koei Tecmo, 05/11/17) – 3,238 (11,837)
  12. [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,043 (3,262,880)
  13. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,937 (211,793)
  14. [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,905 (178,852)
  15. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 2,865 (92,829)
  16. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 2,863 (336,943)
  17. [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,774 (1,041,237)
  18. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 2,753 (76,436)
  19. [PS4] Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 2,468 (180,413)
  20. [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 2,426 (194,471)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Switch – 26,114 (24,712)
  2. New 3DS XL – 13,922 (13,643)
  3. PlayStation 4 – 12,235 (12,334)
  4. PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,989 (4,961)
  5. PlayStation Vita – 4,088 (4,114)
  6. Nintendo 2DS – 2,732 (2,862)
  7. New 3DS XL – 1,406 (1,021)
  8. PlayStation 3 – 327 (325)
  9. Wii U – 184 (157)
  10. Xbox One – 103 (149)

Sul fronte hardware, è sempre Nintendo Switch il leader indiscusso della classifica con 26.000 pezzi, seguito da New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation 4. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 103 unità.

Contenuti più Letti