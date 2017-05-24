Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continua a guidare la classifica software giapponese

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Da segnalare anche il debutto di Prey, che occupa la quinta posizione della classifica con 7.000 copie vendute. Danganronpa 1-2 Reload si piazza invece in ottava posizione con 3,880 unità.
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 28,781 (440,696)
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 12,643 (1,479,189)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,849 (465,631)
- [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 7,470 (146,408)
- [PS4] Prey (Bethesda Softworks, 05/18/17) – 7,105
- [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 4,740 (330,293)
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 4,400 (179,268)
- [PS4] Danganronpa 1•2 Reload (Spike Chunsoft, 05/18/17) – 3,880
- [PS4] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 3,302 (55,979)
- [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,286 (122,993)
- [3DS] Attack on Titan Escape from Certain Death (Koei Tecmo, 05/11/17) – 3,238 (11,837)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,043 (3,262,880)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,937 (211,793)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,905 (178,852)
- [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 2,865 (92,829)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 2,863 (336,943)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,774 (1,041,237)
- [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 2,753 (76,436)
- [PS4] Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 2,468 (180,413)
- [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 2,426 (194,471)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Switch – 26,114 (24,712)
- New 3DS XL – 13,922 (13,643)
- PlayStation 4 – 12,235 (12,334)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,989 (4,961)
- PlayStation Vita – 4,088 (4,114)
- Nintendo 2DS – 2,732 (2,862)
- New 3DS XL – 1,406 (1,021)
- PlayStation 3 – 327 (325)
- Wii U – 184 (157)
- Xbox One – 103 (149)
Sul fronte hardware, è sempre Nintendo Switch il leader indiscusso della classifica con 26.000 pezzi, seguito da New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation 4. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 103 unità.
