Mario Kart 8 Deluxe debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Da segnalare il buon debutto di Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X con 92.809 copie, seguito da Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia con 24.000 copie, per un totale di 158.509 unità vendute.
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 280.229
- [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X - 92.809
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia - 25.099 / 158.509
- [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross - 24.038 / 1.544.724
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 17.085 / 393.726
- [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax - 12.009 / 55.581
- [PS4] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition - 10.427 / 42.115
- [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies - 8.794 / NEW
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch - 6.768 / 181.641
- [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars - 5.649 / 73.169
- [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 5.059 / 35.963
- [PSV] Hanasaki Work Spring! - 4.730
- [3DS] Cube Creator DX - 4.697
- [PS4] NieR: Automata - 4.654 / 279.395
- [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon - 4.030 / 3.748.283
- [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 3.838 / 172.758
- [PSV] Tsuihou Senkyo - 3.712
- [PSV] Fate/Hollow Ataraxia [PlayStation Vita the Best] - 3.147
- [PS4] PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - 3.144 / 9.198
- [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki - 2.986 / 707.148
- [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 2.949 / 100.254
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R - 2.847 / 80.471
- [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017 [Konami the Best] - 2.597 / 9.192
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - 2.590 / 1.126.026
- [NSW] Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker - 2.562 / 8.028
- [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn - 2.553 / 186.925
- [3DS] Mario Kart 7 - 2.542 / 2.702.671
- [PSV] Tokeijikake no Ley Line: Kagerou ni Samayou Majo - 2.480
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] - 2.366 / 247.919
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XV - 2.220 / 975.104
Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Nintendo Switch - 74.217 (40.367)
- PlayStation 4 - 24.756 (18.846)
- Nintendo 3DS - 21.602 (21.695)
- PlayStation Vita - 6.194 (5.414)
- PlayStation 3 - 353 (339)
- Wii U - 184 (376)
- Xbox One - 169 (73)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch supera PlayStation 4 con 74.217 console vendute, fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 169 unità.