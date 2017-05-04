  1. HOME Videogiochi
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese

di
Continua il successo di Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: la riedizione del gioco ha debuttato al primo posto della classifica software giapponese con 280.229 copie vendute, trainando anche le vendite di Switch che supera quota 70.000 pezzi venduti durante gli ultimi sette giorni.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Da segnalare il buon debutto di Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X con 92.809 copie, seguito da Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia con 24.000 copie, per un totale di 158.509 unità vendute.

  1. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 280.229
  2. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X - 92.809
  3. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia - 25.099 / 158.509
  4. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross - 24.038 / 1.544.724
  5. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 17.085 / 393.726
  6. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax - 12.009 / 55.581
  7. [PS4] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition - 10.427 / 42.115
  8. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies - 8.794 / NEW
  9. [NSW] 1-2-Switch - 6.768 / 181.641
  10. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars - 5.649 / 73.169
  11. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 5.059 / 35.963
  12. [PSV] Hanasaki Work Spring! - 4.730
  13. [3DS] Cube Creator DX - 4.697
  14. [PS4] NieR: Automata - 4.654 / 279.395
  15. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon - 4.030 / 3.748.283
  16. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 3.838 / 172.758
  17. [PSV] Tsuihou Senkyo - 3.712
  18. [PSV] Fate/Hollow Ataraxia [PlayStation Vita the Best] - 3.147
  19. [PS4] PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - 3.144 / 9.198
  20. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki - 2.986 / 707.148
  21. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 2.949 / 100.254
  22. [NSW] Super Bomberman R - 2.847 / 80.471
  23. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017 [Konami the Best] - 2.597 / 9.192
  24. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - 2.590 / 1.126.026
  25. [NSW] Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker - 2.562 / 8.028
  26. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn - 2.553 / 186.925
  27. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 - 2.542 / 2.702.671
  28. [PSV] Tokeijikake no Ley Line: Kagerou ni Samayou Majo - 2.480
  29. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] - 2.366 / 247.919
  30. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV - 2.220 / 975.104

Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Nintendo Switch - 74.217 (40.367)
  2. PlayStation 4 - 24.756 (18.846)
  3. Nintendo 3DS - 21.602 (21.695)
  4. PlayStation Vita - 6.194 (5.414)
  5. PlayStation 3 - 353 (339)
  6. Wii U - 184 (376)
  7. Xbox One - 169 (73)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch supera PlayStation 4 con 74.217 console vendute, fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 169 unità.

