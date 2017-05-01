Mario Kart 8 Deluxe debutta al primo posto della classifica software inglese

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe debutta sul gradino più alto del podio nella settimana di lancio in Inghilterra. Si tratta del primo gioco Nintendo a raggiungere il primo posto della classifica UK sin da Pokemon Bianco, uscito nel 2011. Inoltre, è il primo gioco di Mario a raggiungere la vetta della classifica inglese dai tempi di Mario Kart 8 (2008).

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 occupa la seconda posizione mentre Little Nightmares debutta al quarto posto. Outlast Trinity non riesce invece ad agguantare un posto nella top ten, occupando la quattordicesima posizione. Di seguito, la classifica UK completa:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Little Nightmares
  5. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  6. LEGO Worlds
  7. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  8. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
  9. FIFA 17
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn

Per Nintendo si tratta certamente di un risultato importante, inoltre ricordiamo che ad oggi Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è il videogioco più venduto dell'anno su Amazon USA.

FONTE: GamesIndustry

