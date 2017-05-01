Mario Kart 8 Deluxe debutta al primo posto della classifica software inglese

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 occupa la seconda posizione mentre Little Nightmares debutta al quarto posto. Outlast Trinity non riesce invece ad agguantare un posto nella top ten, occupando la quattordicesima posizione. Di seguito, la classifica UK completa:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Little Nightmares
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- LEGO Worlds
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
- FIFA 17
- Horizon Zero Dawn
Per Nintendo si tratta certamente di un risultato importante, inoltre ricordiamo che ad oggi Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è il videogioco più venduto dell'anno su Amazon USA.FONTE: GamesIndustry