Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

è sicuramente uno dei titoli di punta per Nintendo Switch, e a dimostrarlo è anche l'accoglienza che il pubblico gli ha riservato: il gioco, infatti, oltre ad aver conquistato le vette delle classifiche occidentali, risulta il più venduto della settimana in Giappone, con oltre 280.000 copie vendute.

L'ente Media Create ha infatti diffuso da poco i dati relativi ai videogiochi e alle console più venduti in Giappone nel periodo che va dal 24 al 30 aprile, e stando a quanto riportato, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe si è piazzato al primo posto della classifica nella sua settimana di debutto, seguito da Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X, che ha debuttato al secondo posto con più di 97.000 copie vendute.

Di seguito, ecco la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone (tra parentesi, le vendite totali):

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 284,823 (New) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 97,093 (New) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 27,829 (1,421,205) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 25,286 (420,941) [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 22,721 (154,389) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 10,950 (59,092) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,800 (195,958) [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 9,014 (42,102) [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies (Compile Heart, 04/27/17) – 8,675 (New) [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings (Aquaplus, 04/20/17) – 6,659 (34,040) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 6,617 (75,503) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 6,168 (313,252) [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 4,742 (169,453) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,504 (109,193) [3DS] Cube Creator DX (Arc System Works, 04/27/17) – 4,350 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,224 (3,249,835) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 4,157 (1,027,400) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 3,338 (77,015) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,281 [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 3,197 (711,043)

Da notare anche che Monster Hunter XX e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild rimangono saldi in top ten. Di seguito, invece, elenchiamo le console più vendute della settimana nel mercato nipponico (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

Switch – 76,679 (48,694)

PlayStation 4 – 25,303 (15,222)

New 3DS LL – 17,873 (17,570)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,455 (4,112)

PlayStation Vita – 5,994 (5,164)

2DS – 4,101 (3,945)

New 3DS – 1,089 (1,114)

Wii U – 543 (262)

PlayStation 3 – 453 (367)

Xbox One – 101 (68)

Come possiamo notare, è Nintendo Switch a dominare la classifica, con oltre 76.000 unità vendute nel periodo riportato, ovvero un netto incremento rispetto ai dati della scorsa settimana.