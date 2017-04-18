Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: la prima recensione è positiva

ha pubblicato la prima recensione di: la riedizione del titolo è stata premiata con un voto pari a 35/40 (9/9/9/8), indubbiamente una buona accoglienza per il gioco, in arrivo su Switch il 28 aprile.

Di seguito, i voti delle altre recensioni presenti nel numero 1481 di Famitsu:

A Clockwork Ley-Line (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X (3DS) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Drawn to Life (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

End Sleep (PS Vita) – 6/6/7/6 [25/40]

Exile Election (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Exile Election (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Flinthook (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Gun Gun Pixies (PS Vita) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

Hana Saki Work Spring! (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Kero Blaster (PS4) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]

Song of Memories (PS4) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap (PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Giudizi positivi anche per Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X, Kero Blaster ed Exile Election mentre Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap non sembra essere riuscito a convincere i redattori della rivista giapponese.