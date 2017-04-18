Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: la prima recensione è positiva

Di seguito, i voti delle altre recensioni presenti nel numero 1481 di Famitsu:
- A Clockwork Ley-Line (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X (3DS) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- Drawn to Life (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- End Sleep (PS Vita) – 6/6/7/6 [25/40]
- Exile Election (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Exile Election (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Flinthook (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Gun Gun Pixies (PS Vita) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
- Hana Saki Work Spring! (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Kero Blaster (PS4) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
- Song of Memories (PS4) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
- Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap (PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Giudizi positivi anche per Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X, Kero Blaster ed Exile Election mentre Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap non sembra essere riuscito a convincere i redattori della rivista giapponese.FONTE: Hachima Kikou