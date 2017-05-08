Prey Oggi alle ore 17:00

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è stato il gioco retail più venduto ad aprile in Inghilterra

GFK Chart-Track ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti sul mercato retail ad aprile in Inghilterra. Al primo posto troviamo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, seguito da Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands e Grand Theft Auto V.

Classifica Giochi Più Venduti UK - Aprile 2017
Buon successo anche per LEGO Worlds, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Persona 5 e Mass Effect Andromeda.

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. LEGO Worlds
  5. FIFA 17
  6. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  7. Persona 5
  8. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
  9. Mass Effect Andromeda
  10. Rocket League
  11. Overwatch
  12. Horizon Zero Dawn
  13. LEGO City Undercover
  14. Forza Horizon 3
  15. WWE 2K17
  16. Battlefield 1
  17. Yooka-Laylee
  18. Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
  19. For Honor
  20. Minecraft Xbox Edition

Tra le nuove uscite del mese presenti in top 20 citiamo LEGO City Undercover, Yooka-Laylee e Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 mentre Dragon Quest Heroes II e Outlast 2 non riescono ad entrare nelle prime venti posizioni.

    Disponibile per
  • Switch
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • Switch : 28/04/2017
  • Genere: Racing Game Arcade
  • Sviluppatore: Nintendo
  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Pegi: 7+
  • Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
  • Contenuti più Letti