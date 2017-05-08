Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è stato il gioco retail più venduto ad aprile in Inghilterra

GFK Chart-Track ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti sul mercato retail ad aprile in Inghilterra. Al primo posto troviamo, seguito da

Classifica Giochi Più Venduti UK - Aprile 2017

Buon successo anche per LEGO Worlds, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Persona 5 e Mass Effect Andromeda.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Grand Theft Auto V LEGO Worlds FIFA 17 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Persona 5 Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Mass Effect Andromeda Rocket League Overwatch Horizon Zero Dawn LEGO City Undercover Forza Horizon 3 WWE 2K17 Battlefield 1 Yooka-Laylee Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 For Honor Minecraft Xbox Edition

Tra le nuove uscite del mese presenti in top 20 citiamo LEGO City Undercover, Yooka-Laylee e Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 mentre Dragon Quest Heroes II e Outlast 2 non riescono ad entrare nelle prime venti posizioni.