Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è stato il gioco retail più venduto ad aprile in Inghilterra

Classifica Giochi Più Venduti UK - Aprile 2017
Buon successo anche per LEGO Worlds, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Persona 5 e Mass Effect Andromeda.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- LEGO Worlds
- FIFA 17
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Persona 5
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Rocket League
- Overwatch
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- LEGO City Undercover
- Forza Horizon 3
- WWE 2K17
- Battlefield 1
- Yooka-Laylee
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- For Honor
- Minecraft Xbox Edition
Tra le nuove uscite del mese presenti in top 20 citiamo LEGO City Undercover, Yooka-Laylee e Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 mentre Dragon Quest Heroes II e Outlast 2 non riescono ad entrare nelle prime venti posizioni.