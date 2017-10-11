Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga 3DS debutta al vertice della classifica giapponese

debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese con 25.000 copie vendute, seguito da, per un podio interamente dominato da Nintendo.

Classifica Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

Tra le novità della settimana segnaliamo Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen che debutta con 11.000 copie. Di sguito, la classifica completa:

[3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 25,788 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 22,338 (1,212,901) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 13,392 (734,133) [PS4] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 13,169 (69,088) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Falcom, 09/28/17) – 12,581 (99,841) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 11,831 (88,768) [PS4] Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (Capcom, 10/05/17) – 11,666 [PS4] Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 (Ubisoft, 10/05/17) – 10,825 [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 8,024 (49,514) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 6,266 (97,712) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,196 (604,865) [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool(Compile Heart, 10/05/17) – 5,197 [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 4,952 (23,309) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 4,785 (151,668) [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 4,660 (17,276) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 4,370 (1,737,922) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 4,339 (40,424) [3DS] The Snack World Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 4,126 (176,959) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,340 (232,688) [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 3,205 (91,893)



Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 38,204 (73,231) PlayStation 4 – 16,680 (22,822) New 3DS XL – 12,658 (9,915) New 2DS XL – 8,534 (8,359) PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,869 (6,547) PlayStation Vita – 3,545 (3,732) 2DS – 1,594 (1,655) New 3DS – 265 (392) Xbox One – 186 (71) PlayStation 3 – 72 (64) Wii U – 45 (68)

Nintendo Switch è stata la console più venduta della settimana, sebbene con vendite in calo rispetto alle 73.000 unità della settimana precedente. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One, PlayStation 3 e Wii U, a meno di 100 pezzi distribuiti.