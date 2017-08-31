Logo Everyeye.it

Mario + Rabbids e Azure Striker tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

di
Come ogni giovedì della settimana, il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per 3DS, Wii U e Switch, tra cui segnaliamo l'arrivo di Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack, League of Evil e il download di Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Di seguito, tutte le novità di giovedì 31 agosto 2017.

Giochi Nintendo Switch

  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle(Ubisoft, €59.99)
  • Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack (Inti Creates, €34.99)
  • League of Evil (Ratalaika Games, €7.99)
  • Zed Blade (HAMSTER, €6.99)
  • Sky Ride (Mutan, €6.99)

DLC Nintendo Switch

  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Season Pass (Ubisoft, €19.99)
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Pirate Queen's Quest (WayForward, €9.99)
  • Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition - Biome Settlers Skin Pack 3 (Mojang, €1.99)

Demo Nintendo Switch

  • VOEZ (Flyhigh Works, gratis)

Giochi 3DS

  • Parascientific Escape - Crossing at the Farthest Horizon (CIRCLE Entertainment, €5.00)

Sconti 3DS

  • Nano Assault EX (Shin'en Multimedia, €7.49 fino al 21 Settembre)
  • Snow Moto Racing 3D (ZordixAB, €5.99 fino al 7 Settembre)
  • The Keep (Cinemax, €5.99 fino al 21 Settembre)
  • Gurumin 3D: A Monstrous Adventure (Mastiff, €7.34 fino al 5 Settembre)
  • Candy, Please! (Nostatic Software, €1.80 fino al 7 Settembre)
  • Football Up Online (EnjoyUp Games, €1.99 fino al 28 Septembre)
  • Funfair Party Games (Joindots, €5.24 fino al 14 Settembre)
  • Pazuru (Joindots, €4.49 fino al 14 Settembre)
  • Box Up (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Brick Race (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Color Cubes (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Cup Critters (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Galaxy Blaster (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Shoot the Ball (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)

Temi per 3DS

  • Kirby's Blowout Blast: Go, Kirby! (Nintendo, €1.99)

DLC Wii U

  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Risky Mode (WayForward, €8.59)
  • Minecraft: Wii U Edition: Glide Myths Track Pack (Mojang, €2.99)
  • Minecraft: Wii U Edition: Strangers - Biome Settlers 3 (Mojang, €1.99)

Giochi Wii U

  • 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games, €1.24 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games, €1.24 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Rock 'N Racing Off Road (EnjoyUp Games, €2.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Joe's Diner (Joindots, €3.99 fino al 14 Settembre)
  • Jones on Fire (Joindots, €2.99 fino al 14 Settembre)
  • Dragon Skills (Joindots, €3.99 fino al 14 Settembre)
  • Queen's Garden (Joindots, €3.49 fino al 14 Settembre)
  • Sweetest Thing (Joindots, €3.49 fino al 14 Settembre)
  • Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself (Petite Games, €1.59 fino al 14 Settembre)
  • VRog (ByteRockers' Games, €3.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Maze Break (nuGAME, €4.90 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Breakout Defense (nuGAME, €4.90 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Box Up (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Brick Race (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Color Cubes (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Cup Critters (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Galaxy Blaster (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
  • Shoot the Ball (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)

Ricordiamo che tutte le novità per Nintendo Switch, 3DS e Wii U sono disponibili da oggi, giovedì 31 agosto 2017, tranne dove indicato diversamente. Gli sconti termineranno nelle date indicate tra parentesi vicino ai singoli titoli.

