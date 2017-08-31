Mario + Rabbids e Azure Striker tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Giochi Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle(Ubisoft, €59.99)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack (Inti Creates, €34.99)
- League of Evil (Ratalaika Games, €7.99)
- Zed Blade (HAMSTER, €6.99)
- Sky Ride (Mutan, €6.99)
DLC Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Season Pass (Ubisoft, €19.99)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Pirate Queen's Quest (WayForward, €9.99)
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition - Biome Settlers Skin Pack 3 (Mojang, €1.99)
Demo Nintendo Switch
- VOEZ (Flyhigh Works, gratis)
Giochi 3DS
- Parascientific Escape - Crossing at the Farthest Horizon (CIRCLE Entertainment, €5.00)
Sconti 3DS
- Nano Assault EX (Shin'en Multimedia, €7.49 fino al 21 Settembre)
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (ZordixAB, €5.99 fino al 7 Settembre)
- The Keep (Cinemax, €5.99 fino al 21 Settembre)
- Gurumin 3D: A Monstrous Adventure (Mastiff, €7.34 fino al 5 Settembre)
- Candy, Please! (Nostatic Software, €1.80 fino al 7 Settembre)
- Football Up Online (EnjoyUp Games, €1.99 fino al 28 Septembre)
- Funfair Party Games (Joindots, €5.24 fino al 14 Settembre)
- Pazuru (Joindots, €4.49 fino al 14 Settembre)
- Box Up (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Brick Race (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Color Cubes (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Cup Critters (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Galaxy Blaster (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Shoot the Ball (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
Temi per 3DS
- Kirby's Blowout Blast: Go, Kirby! (Nintendo, €1.99)
DLC Wii U
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Risky Mode (WayForward, €8.59)
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition: Glide Myths Track Pack (Mojang, €2.99)
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition: Strangers - Biome Settlers 3 (Mojang, €1.99)
Giochi Wii U
- 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games, €1.24 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games, €1.24 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Rock 'N Racing Off Road (EnjoyUp Games, €2.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Joe's Diner (Joindots, €3.99 fino al 14 Settembre)
- Jones on Fire (Joindots, €2.99 fino al 14 Settembre)
- Dragon Skills (Joindots, €3.99 fino al 14 Settembre)
- Queen's Garden (Joindots, €3.49 fino al 14 Settembre)
- Sweetest Thing (Joindots, €3.49 fino al 14 Settembre)
- Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself (Petite Games, €1.59 fino al 14 Settembre)
- VRog (ByteRockers' Games, €3.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Maze Break (nuGAME, €4.90 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Breakout Defense (nuGAME, €4.90 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Box Up (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Brick Race (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Color Cubes (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Cup Critters (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Galaxy Blaster (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
- Shoot the Ball (RCMADIAX, €0.99 fino al 28 Settembre)
Ricordiamo che tutte le novità per Nintendo Switch, 3DS e Wii U sono disponibili da oggi, giovedì 31 agosto 2017, tranne dove indicato diversamente. Gli sconti termineranno nelle date indicate tra parentesi vicino ai singoli titoli.
