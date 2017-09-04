Logo Everyeye.it

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: la colonna sonora è disponibile su Amazon

La colonna sonora di Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, realizzata da Grant Kirkhope, è ora disponibile per l'acquisto su Amazon Italia, in formato digitale, al prezzo di 9,99 euro. Un costo decisamente contenuto per una Soundtrack composta da ben 51 diversi brani.

Di seguito, riportiamo l'elenco completo delle canzoni che compongono la colonna sonora di Mario + Rabbids Kingom Battle:

  • Two Worlds Collide
  • The Adventure Begins
  • Combat in the Cemetery
  • A Stroll in the Cemetery
  • The Phantom of the Bwahpera, Act 1
  • Phantom's Phenomena
  • Grand Opening
  • Sunny Side Up
  • Ziggies!
  • Abbey Ruins
  • Spooky Skirmish
  • Spooky Village
  • The Swamp Battle
  • Lost in the Swamp
  • Icicle Golem Finale
  • Icicle Golem Freeze
  • Phantom's Crescendo
  • The Phantom of the Bwahpera, Act 3
  • Phantom's Phortissimo
  • Into the Pit
  • Tower Trouble
  • Rabbid Kong Rumpus
  • Rabbid Kong Rumble
  • Icicle Golem Fracas
  • A Song of Ice and Desert
  • In the Heat of the Battle
  • Hot Start, Cold Finish
  • Fahrenheit Forge
  • Exploring the Mine
  • Heart of Darkness
  • Steamed up in the Factory
  • Bwa Enemies!
  • Beware Bowser's Base
  • The Lava Forge
  • Bowser Begins
  • Bowser Returns
  • Huggers!
  • Tower Tweeter
  • Tower's Puzzle
  • Cold Start, Hot Finish
  • In the Cold of the Battle
  • Bowser Bows Out
  • Hoppers!
  • Mystic Battle
  • Mystic Journey
  • Mid Boss Mayhem
  • At the Tower's Feet
  • A Towering View
  • The Waterfall Puzzle
  • Ancient Gardens
  • Through the Lawns

Prima dell'acquisto, potete ascoltare un sample di tutte le canzoni direttamente su Amazon, tramite l'apposito player integrato nella pagina del prodotto.

Contenuti più Letti