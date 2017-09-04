Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: la colonna sonora è disponibile su Amazon

Di seguito, riportiamo l'elenco completo delle canzoni che compongono la colonna sonora di Mario + Rabbids Kingom Battle:
- Two Worlds Collide
- The Adventure Begins
- Combat in the Cemetery
- A Stroll in the Cemetery
- The Phantom of the Bwahpera, Act 1
- Phantom's Phenomena
- Grand Opening
- Sunny Side Up
- Ziggies!
- Abbey Ruins
- Spooky Skirmish
- Spooky Village
- The Swamp Battle
- Lost in the Swamp
- Icicle Golem Finale
- Icicle Golem Freeze
- Phantom's Crescendo
- The Phantom of the Bwahpera, Act 3
- Phantom's Phortissimo
- Into the Pit
- Tower Trouble
- Rabbid Kong Rumpus
- Rabbid Kong Rumble
- Icicle Golem Fracas
- A Song of Ice and Desert
- In the Heat of the Battle
- Hot Start, Cold Finish
- Fahrenheit Forge
- Exploring the Mine
- Heart of Darkness
- Steamed up in the Factory
- Bwa Enemies!
- Beware Bowser's Base
- The Lava Forge
- Bowser Begins
- Bowser Returns
- Huggers!
- Tower Tweeter
- Tower's Puzzle
- Cold Start, Hot Finish
- In the Cold of the Battle
- Bowser Bows Out
- Hoppers!
- Mystic Battle
- Mystic Journey
- Mid Boss Mayhem
- At the Tower's Feet
- A Towering View
- The Waterfall Puzzle
- Ancient Gardens
- Through the Lawns
Prima dell'acquisto, potete ascoltare un sample di tutte le canzoni direttamente su Amazon, tramite l'apposito player integrato nella pagina del prodotto.
