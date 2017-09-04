Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: la colonna sonora è disponibile su Amazon

La colonna sonora di, realizzata da, è ora disponibile per l'acquisto su Amazon Italia, in formato digitale, al prezzo di 9,99 euro. Un costo decisamente contenuto per una Soundtrack composta da ben 51 diversi brani.

Di seguito, riportiamo l'elenco completo delle canzoni che compongono la colonna sonora di Mario + Rabbids Kingom Battle:

Two Worlds Collide

The Adventure Begins

Combat in the Cemetery

A Stroll in the Cemetery

The Phantom of the Bwahpera, Act 1

Phantom's Phenomena

Grand Opening

Sunny Side Up

Ziggies!

Abbey Ruins

Spooky Skirmish

Spooky Village

The Swamp Battle

Lost in the Swamp

Icicle Golem Finale

Icicle Golem Freeze

Phantom's Crescendo

The Phantom of the Bwahpera, Act 3

Phantom's Phortissimo

Into the Pit

Tower Trouble

Rabbid Kong Rumpus

Rabbid Kong Rumble

Icicle Golem Fracas

A Song of Ice and Desert

In the Heat of the Battle

Hot Start, Cold Finish

Fahrenheit Forge

Exploring the Mine

Heart of Darkness

Steamed up in the Factory

Bwa Enemies!

Beware Bowser's Base

The Lava Forge

Bowser Begins

Bowser Returns

Huggers!

Tower Tweeter

Tower's Puzzle

Cold Start, Hot Finish

In the Cold of the Battle

Bowser Bows Out

Hoppers!

Mystic Battle

Mystic Journey

Mid Boss Mayhem

At the Tower's Feet

A Towering View

The Waterfall Puzzle

Ancient Gardens

Through the Lawns

Prima dell'acquisto, potete ascoltare un sample di tutte le canzoni direttamente su Amazon, tramite l'apposito player integrato nella pagina del prodotto.