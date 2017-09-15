Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle domina la classifica download del Nintendo eShop

è stato il gioco per Switch più venduto della settimana sul Nintendo eShop, lasciandosi alle spalleche occupano rispettivamente la seconda e la terza posizione.

Classifica Nintendo eShop (14 Settembre 2017)

A ridosso del podio troviamo LEGO Worlds, Minecraft Switch Edition e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, la Top 10 si completa con Splatoon 2, Double Dragon IV, Shovel Knight Treasure Trove e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Sonic Mania Overcooked Special Editon LEGO Worlds Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 2 Double Dragon IV Shovel Knight Treasure Trove The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Snipperclips NeuroVoider Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack Rayman Legends R.B.I. Baseball 17 Kamiko Puyo Puyo Tetris The Jackbox Party Pack The Bridge NBA Playgrounds

Chiudono la Top 20 The Jackbox Party Pack, The Bridge e NBA Playgrounds.