Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Q&A: Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo in diretta alle vostre domande e curiosità!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  3. Notizie
  4. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle domina la classifica download del Nintendo eShop

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle domina la classifica download del Nintendo eShop

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle è stato il gioco per Switch più venduto della settimana sul Nintendo eShop, lasciandosi alle spalle Sonic Mania e Overcooked Special Editon che occupano rispettivamente la seconda e la terza posizione.

Classifica Nintendo eShop (14 Settembre 2017)
A ridosso del podio troviamo LEGO Worlds, Minecraft Switch Edition e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, la Top 10 si completa con Splatoon 2, Double Dragon IV, Shovel Knight Treasure Trove e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

  1. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  2. Sonic Mania
  3. Overcooked Special Editon
  4. LEGO Worlds
  5. Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Splatoon 2
  8. Double Dragon IV
  9. Shovel Knight Treasure Trove
  10. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  11. Snipperclips
  12. NeuroVoider
  13. Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack
  14. Rayman Legends
  15. R.B.I. Baseball 17
  16. Kamiko
  17. Puyo Puyo Tetris
  18. The Jackbox Party Pack
  19. The Bridge
  20. NBA Playgrounds

Chiudono la Top 20 The Jackbox Party Pack, The Bridge e NBA Playgrounds.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

  1. Q&A, Fight of Gods e Rainbow Six Siege in diretta venerdì 15 settembre
  2. Nintendo Switch bundle con Super Mario Odyssey: preordini aperti su Amazon

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Switch
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Switch : 29/08/2017
  • Genere: Gioco di Ruolo
  • Sviluppatore: Ubisoft Milano
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Pegi: 12+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano

che voto dai a Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle?

8.2

media su 40 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti