Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle domina la classifica download del Nintendo eShop

Classifica Nintendo eShop (14 Settembre 2017)
A ridosso del podio troviamo LEGO Worlds, Minecraft Switch Edition e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, la Top 10 si completa con Splatoon 2, Double Dragon IV, Shovel Knight Treasure Trove e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Sonic Mania
- Overcooked Special Editon
- LEGO Worlds
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Splatoon 2
- Double Dragon IV
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Snipperclips
- NeuroVoider
- Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack
- Rayman Legends
- R.B.I. Baseball 17
- Kamiko
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Bridge
- NBA Playgrounds
Chiudono la Top 20 The Jackbox Party Pack, The Bridge e NBA Playgrounds.
