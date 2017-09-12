Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Q&A: Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo alle vostre domande e curiosità sui videogiochi!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
  3. Notizie
  4. Marvel vs Capcom Infinite: la prima recensione di Famitsu è positiva

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite: la prima recensione di Famitsu è positiva

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Il nuovo numero di Famitsu (1502) è arrivato nelle edicole giapponesi e come di consueto sul web trapelano i voti delle recensioni contenute all'interno della rivista. Spicca in particolare Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, premiato con un buon 32/40 (8/8/8/8).

In questo numero trovano inoltre spazio le recensioni di Project CARS 2, Windjammers ed Everybody's Golf per PlayStation 4.

Recensioni Famitsu 1502

  • Everybody's Golf (PS4) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
  • The Girl and the Robot (PS4) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
  • The Girl and the Robot (Wii U) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
  • KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
  • KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
  • League of Evil (Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
  • Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (XBO) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Nil Admirari no Tenbin Kuroyuri En’youtan (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Oekaki Puzzle Pic-a-Pix (3DS) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
  • Project Cars 2 (PS4) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]
  • Teikoku Kaleido Kakumei no Rondo (PS Vita) – 6/6/6/7 [25/40]
  • Windjammers (PS4) – 8/7/7/9 [31/40]
  • Windjammers (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/9 [31/40]

Cosa ne pensate di queste valutazioni?

FONTE: Famitsu
Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

  1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: da novembre si potranno scavalcare i muri
  2. Q&A, PES 2018, The Evil Within in diretta su Twitch e YouTube il 12 settembre

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 19/09/2017
  • Pc : 19/09/2017
  • Xbox One : 19/09/2017
  • Genere: Picchiaduro 2D
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom

quanto attendi Marvel vs Capcom Infinite?

70%

Interesse moderato
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti