Marvel vs Capcom Infinite: la prima recensione di Famitsu è positiva

In questo numero trovano inoltre spazio le recensioni di Project CARS 2, Windjammers ed Everybody's Golf per PlayStation 4.
Recensioni Famitsu 1502
- Everybody's Golf (PS4) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
- The Girl and the Robot (PS4) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
- The Girl and the Robot (Wii U) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
- KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
- KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
- League of Evil (Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
- Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (XBO) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Nil Admirari no Tenbin Kuroyuri En’youtan (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Oekaki Puzzle Pic-a-Pix (3DS) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
- Project Cars 2 (PS4) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]
- Teikoku Kaleido Kakumei no Rondo (PS Vita) – 6/6/6/7 [25/40]
- Windjammers (PS4) – 8/7/7/9 [31/40]
- Windjammers (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/9 [31/40]
Cosa ne pensate di queste valutazioni?
FONTE: Famitsu
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti